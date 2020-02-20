Partner Mobile Unveils New Smartphone, ‘Evolution 1’ & it is Definitely One to Own

Partner Mobile, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing mobile phone brand, has unveiled one of its most-anticipated smartphones, Evolution 1, EV1, into the Nigerian market.

The new device was unveiled to Journalists at a media launch held at Raddison Blu, Lagos on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020.

Speaking on the launch of the new smartphone, Olusola Akintola, Chief Technology Officer, Partner Mobile said he is confident that the new smartphone will delight smartphone users, considering its stylish design, Al Triple camera, quality and pricing.

He added that the device runs on Android 9 Pie operating system and comes with face and fingerprint sensors, water-resistant features, ground-breaking innovations in the display, camera and performance.

“Among other wonderful features, the phone comes with a triple camera and a flash form a square design, the overall appearance exhibits the wonderful relationship between geometry and aesthetics incisively and vividly — from the proportion of segmentation, geometric curves and other aspects. It shows the geometric aesthetics. The whole architecture is romantic, classy and absolutely fashionable.”

Furthermore, he stated that the “5MP front camera, the background blur effect will no longer make you afraid of all kinds of scene-stealing. With beauty, algorithms support, specific to beautify details of face, skin, eyes, to diminishes the appearance of blemishes.”

Similarly, Ifeoluwa Molokwu, Chief Operation Officer, Partner Mobile said “The launch of EV1 into the market today signifies our unrelenting efforts to introduce to the market value-for-money products in order to satisfy our customers. EV1 is a reliable phone that will surely satisfy the customers who have been looking for a phone that will suit all purposes.”

She added that the new smartphone is distinctively manufactured to meet today’s smartphone market and at an affordable price, so consumers can do more of what they love with the smartphone.

In the same vein, in furtherance of its commitment to making quality smartphones and boosting smartphone penetration in the country, it also unveiled its partnership with ntel, Nigeria telecommunication provider, on providing data bundle of more than four Gigabytes for free to buyers of the smartphone.

While commenting on the partnership, the Managing Director/CEO of ntel, Babatunde Omotoba said that ntel has been working assiduously with Partner Mobile for sometimes to introduce a budget-friendly smartphone targeted at the consumer market.

He explained, “Following months of compatibility tests, we are delighted to announce that the ntel network is now compatible with the EV 1 smartphone. This means that anyone who owns this smartphone can now call and browse at superfast speed, in fact, that is the fastest speed you will see in the Nigerian market.

“Our network supports crystal clear high definition voice calling as well as has PLT advanced features which combine to enable downlink speed of up to 150megabits per second on our network.

“To demonstrate our commitment to this partnership in driving internet penetration in the country which is in line with the National Broadband Plan, ntel will be offering end-users 4.5 gig data upon purchase of the EV 1 in our stores.”

He added that the collaboration with Partner Mobile signals a new dawn in the evolution of Nigerian 4G LTE segment which has been impacted by concern that most people don’t have phones that can work on 4G LTE. “But now we have EV 1 which everyone can afford and be on the 4G LTE,” he concluded.

Interestingly, the UHD mode of EV 1 combines 4 pictures into a single photo, allowing users to create a whole new high-quality photo, which will reach up to 52MP superpixel effect, brings an impressive experience that lets users keep the clarity of their memories.

Also, the AI portrait recognition is applied to both front and rear cameras, it automatically recognizes faces and jumps to portrait mode, blur the background naturally. Another feature is when the owner light up the screen, Face ID will unlock the phone instantly. EV1 also supports fingerprint unlock on the back when Face ID is an inconvenience for the owner.

The smart antenna tuning of EV1 integrated tunable capacitors offers excellent RF performance, low power consumption and high linearity required in adaptive RF tuning applications, almost insensitive.

The phones are available in retail outlets across the country and leading mobile phone stores.

Speaking on the expansion plan of the company, Ife explained, “We are committed to constantly innovate and evaluate to bring to our teeming Nigerian customers only the best mobile devices at affordable prices. This is why we will be launching new mobile phones into the market every other quarter.

“As we continue to grow our brand, Partner Mobile to be established throughout the African continent and equally trading in continents including Middle East, Europe and the United States of America, we will take our customers and you, our media partners on the journey.”

