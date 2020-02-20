MTN Nigeria unveils New Music Reality Show ‘Y’ello Star’ & this promises to be a Game-Changer

On Sunday, February 16th, 2020, celebs were spotted posing behind a live version of a backdrop that had made the rounds earlier in the week both on social media and on billboards across the country.

The event turned out to be the announcement of a new music reality TV show by MTN Nigeria, Y’ello Star which promises to be the game-changer that the Nigerian music industry needs.

Y’ello Star was created to build a hub for promising music talents and provide a lifetime opportunity to showcase their innate gifts to the world.

The show promises to chart the course for the next generation of superstars in the Nigerian music industry while providing unique, quality and engaging content.

Entertainment industry icons including globally acclaimed Disc Jockey and TV host, Tim Westwood, star actress, Nse Ikpe Etim, Veteran broadcaster, Olisa Adibua, award-winning singer, Chidinma Ekile, popular on-air-personality, Emmanuel ‘Nedu’ Ani, Hafeez ‘Saka’ Oyetoro among others were at the event to witness the historic announcement.

Visit mtnonline.com/yellostar for full details on registration

See photos below:

