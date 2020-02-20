MTN Nigeria unveils New Music Reality Show ‘Y’ello Star’ & this promises to be a Game-Changer

Connect with us

On Sunday, February 16th, 2020, celebs were spotted posing behind a live version of a backdrop that had made the rounds earlier in the week both on social media and on billboards across the country.

The event turned out to be the announcement of a new music reality TV show by MTN Nigeria, Y’ello Star which promises to be the game-changer that the Nigerian music industry needs.

Nse Ikpe-Etim

 

Singer, Chidinma Ekile

Y’ello Star was created to build a hub for promising music talents and provide a lifetime opportunity to showcase their innate gifts to the world.

The show promises to chart the course for the next generation of superstars in the Nigerian music industry while providing unique, quality and engaging content.

Entertainment industry icons including globally acclaimed Disc Jockey and TV host, Tim Westwood, star actress, Nse Ikpe Etim, Veteran broadcaster, Olisa Adibua, award-winning singer, Chidinma Ekile, popular on-air-personality, Emmanuel ‘Nedu’ Ani, Hafeez ‘Saka’ Oyetoro among others were at the event to witness the historic announcement.

Visit mtnonline.com/yellostar for full details on registration

See photos below:

Chidinma Ekile & Nse Ikpe-Etim

 

Star actress and Producer, Nse Ikpe Etim

 

Tim Westwood

 

Emmanuel ‘Nedu’ Ani

Olisa Adibua

 

Hafiz ‘Saka’ Oyetoro

 

Chidinma & Azadus

 

Tosin ‘Olorisupergal’ Ajibade

L-R: OAP and MTN Ambassador, Emmanuel ‘Nedu’ Ani; Manager, Sponsorship and Promotions, MTN Nigeria, Osaze Ebueku and Manager, Master Brand, MTN Nigeria, Talib Usman

 

Chief Operating Officer, MTN Nigeria, Mazen Mroue

L-R: Chief Operating Officer, MTN Nigeria, Mazen Mroue; Actress and Producer, Nse Ikpe Etim; Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Rahul De and Chief Corporate Services Officer, MTN Nigeria, Tobechukwu Okigbo

 

L-R: Chief Operating Officer, MTN Nigeria, Mazen Mroue; Singer and MTN Brand Ambassador, Chidinma Ekile; Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Rahul De and General Manager, Brand and Communications, MTN Nigeria, Richard Iweanoge.

 

Mary Jane Ntiti

 

Y’ello Ladies

—————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

