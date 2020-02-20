Here are some of the Best Fashion Looks & Highlights from the 8th Annual Veuve Clicquot Lagos Polo Tournament 🏇🏾

One of the season’s most glamorous and coveted events came and conquered Lagos in true fashion, bringing forth a day of polo, adoration of champagne and of course, plenty of photos to commemorate the occasion.

Held every year at Lagos Polo Club in Ikoyi, Veuve Clicquot hosted its 8th annual VIP lounge at the Lagos International Polo Tournament. This year’s event proved to be the best one yet, filled with celebrities, socialites and some of Nigeria’s most fashionable attendees.

The chic Veuve Clicquot Rose Garden saw the likes of Modupe Alakija, Ufoma Mc Dermott, Linda Ikeji, Ify Okoye, Adunni Ade, Bolanle, Kemen, Simi Drey, Denola Grey, Anto Lecky, Stephaine Coker, Tola Odunsi, Daniel Etim Effiong, Simi Esiri, Jemima Osunde, Ozzy Agu, Adenike Balogun, Folu Storms, Makinda Mouka, Seyitan Atagain, Bollyomo, Lola Oj, and Jimmie Akinsola.

Guests in the Veuve Clicquot Rose Garden were treated to a never-ending supply of champagne, a thrilling polo match with renowned athletes and gourmet canapes from Chef Fregz as they enjoyed the games.

This year, the Lagos Golden Alchemy secured a win for the Silver Cup while Leighton Sao Polo emerged winners of the Open Cup, which was presented by Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

The second week of the Lagos International Polo Tournament saw the Leighton Kings take home the highly coveted Majekodunmi Cup in a match against the Lagos Lintex while Lagos A+ RCF won the Governor’s Cup, which was presented by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Lagos NRT won the Low Cup.

The prestigious event which offers an array of premium hospitality has become a consistent fixture on the Lagos social calendar making it one of the most exclusive events in the country.

Veuve Clicquot is a proud partner of the Lagos Polo Tournament which provides a lifestyle experience for guests while enjoying the sporting culture in Nigeria.

Here are some of the best fashion looks from the 8th Annual Veuve Clicquot VIP Experience at the Lagos International Polo Tournament:

Day 1

Day 2

Day 3

Day 4

