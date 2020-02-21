DStv has got Nothing but Mad Love for You this February ❤️

Different people speak different love languages and so it only makes sense to hang with someone who gets you. This is why DStv is the perfect date this month of love.

Everybody loves a good real-life love story, right? Then catch Ultimate Love, a brand new reality show. It’s nothing like we’ve seen before. 16 singles, 8 couples in a secluded house and 8 weeks to find love and become the ultimate couple. Tune in to the Live Show of ‘Ultimate Love’ on Sundays at 7:30 pm on DStv Channel 198.

For more shows to follow on DStv:

Check out the lives of three friends, Nengi, Funbi, and Kamsi. Experience their tales of friendship, loyalty, romance, heartbreak, infidelity and more in Unmarried on DStv Channel 151 every Wednesday at 9 pm

Watch Anura and Prerna as their love encounters a storm of betrayal and retribution on Made For Each Other on Star Life, Channel 167, every weekday at 6:30 pm.

Sponsored Content