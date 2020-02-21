DStv has got Nothing but Mad Love for You this February ❤️

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Different people speak different love languages and so it only makes sense to hang with someone who gets you. This is why DStv is the perfect date this month of love.

DStv Month of Love programs

Everybody loves a good real-life love story, right? Then catch Ultimate Love, a brand new reality show. It’s nothing like we’ve seen before. 16 singles, 8 couples in a secluded house and 8 weeks to find love and become the ultimate couple. Tune in to the Live Show of ‘Ultimate Love’ on Sundays at 7:30 pm on DStv Channel 198.

For more shows to follow on DStv:

  • Check out the lives of three friends, Nengi, Funbi, and Kamsi. Experience their tales of friendship, loyalty, romance, heartbreak, infidelity and more in Unmarried on DStv Channel 151 every Wednesday at 9 pm
    Watch Anura and Prerna as their love encounters a storm of betrayal and retribution on Made For Each Other on Star Life, Channel 167, every weekday at 6:30 pm.
  • Here’s another one; Bachelor in Paradise is a reality show where former contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette assemble on a tropical island at a chance of finding love. Don’t miss a chance to be entertained every Thursday on DStv channel 103.
  • And if your love language is football, then you’ll get a kick out of this season. The UEFA Champions League is back and the round of 16 promises to be full of action, passion, and fireworks. The biggest teams from the biggest European leagues, Atletico Madrid v Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund vs Paris-Saint Germain return February 18th on SuperSport 5 (225) to put on a show for football fans all over the world.

There’s a lot to love with DStv this Valentine’s month. Reconnect your DStv subscription today.

Visit www.dstvafrica.com for more information.
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

