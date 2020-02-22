Connect with us

ARTELIER Lifestyle Consultants is inviting you to its 3-Day International Protocol Training | March 30th – April 1st

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

International Protocol Training

ARTELIER Lifestyle Consultants is pleased to announce a collaboration with the Protocol School of Washington® to deliver the certified “International Protocol Training”, right here in Lagos, ably supported by the Red Carpet Protocol and ConnectNigeria.

Save thousands of dollars in hotel accommodation, airfares and living expenses by taking this globally acknowledged course right here in Nigeria!!

Date: Monday, March 30th – Wednesday, April 1st, 2020.
Time: 9 AM – 5 PM.
Venue: Eko Hotels & Suites, 1415 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Lagos.

RSVP here

*Specially discounted room rates are available at the Eko Hotel and Suites for interested delegates.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THIS TRAINING:

As a Protocol School of Washington® graduate, you will also benefit from ongoing resources and networking that will continually enhance your professional development for years to come.

  • A better understanding of functional business, government, military and international protocol.
  • Personal leadership skills development.
  • Strategies for using influential leadership when problem-solving and dealing with difficult people.
  • The expertise to confidently and appropriately apply protocol formulas in the most complex and critical situations.
  • More successful business and social interactions as a result.
  • A deeper knowledge of traditions and rituals of international ceremonies and State visits.
  • Strategies for planning VIP visits, accommodations, motorcades and security.
  • 3-course dining tutorials.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:

  • Government and Industry Protocol Officers.
  • Embassy Personnel.
  • Diplomats.
  • Government Relations.
  • International Marketing and Sales Executives.
  • International Corporate and Government Representatives.
  • Existing and Prospective Etiquette and Protocol Consultants and Trainers.
  • Special Event and Meeting Planners.
  • Corporate Board Executives.
  • Customer Relations Managers.
  • International Business people and Entrepreneurs.
  • Protocol heads of International Churches.
  • Consultants.

AND MORE!

—————————————————————————————————————————————————–

