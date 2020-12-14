Connect with us

Artelier Lifestyle Consultants launches the First in its Virtual Series of Future First Ladies™

Leading Etiquette and Image Consultancy, Artelier Lifestyle Consultants launches the first in its Virtual Series of FUTURE FIRST LADIES™, an annual Finishing School and Mentoring Programme for young ladies across Nigeria and Africa.

Themed “New You, New Normal – Career Mobility in the post-digital era”, the access fee for the event has been highly subsidized to Five Thousand Naira Only (N5,000), and the webinar is scheduled to hold on the December 19th,  2020 from 11 am – 2 pm.

A socially distanced Viewing Centre has been made available at a location in Victoria Island for those who may have data concerns to stream the event.

Some of the topics, scheduled for the webinar are:

“The Power of Networking” – Hansatu Adegbite (Exec Director, WIMBIZ)

“The Secret of Continuous Learning” – Abiola Adegbuyi (Owner, The Red Carpet Hall)

“The Digital Age And What It Means For You” – Yetty Williams (CEO/Founder, LagosMums)

“How Far Can Your Image Take You?” – Olori Boye-Ajayi (Founder, Katie Wang Company)

“Focus, Discipline and Goals” – Chichi Umeseaka (Teen Coach; SA to Abia State Governor)

“Overview of Etiquette and Branding For Career Success” – Ngozi Princewill Utchay (CEO/Founder, Artelier Lifestyle)

It promises to be a game-changing three hours, and time well spent! Questions will be taken from the audience also.

To register for the event, please send your Name, Age, Telephone number, and Occupation to [email protected] or visit ffl.artelierlifestyle.com

First Lady (Noun)*

A First Lady is a woman considered to be the best at a particular thing

E.g. ‘The First Lady of Jazz, Billie Holiday’

*Taken from the Longman Dictionary of Contemporary English

