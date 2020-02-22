Lluvia Health marks Valentine’s Day with a Playdate for Children Living with Chronic Medical Conditions

Valentine’s season celebrated yearly February 14 is widely known as a season of love, affection and friendship. Many celebrate their significant other with gifts and outings while others choose to celebrate friends and other significant people in their lives.

To celebrate the season of love, Lluvia Health, a child and adolescent health-focused organization partnered with Upbeat Centre – a health and fitness centre, volunteers, and long-standing donors to host a playdate for children living with chronic medical conditions such as sickle cell anaemia, childhood cancers, and developmental disabilities. The playdate themed ‘Lluvia Heart Day: Play for Love, Joy and Health’ held on Saturday, February 15th and served as an opportunity for families to bond and build fun memories. The event which was aimed at providing the children, their caregivers, and family members an unforgettable experience, positively distracted attendees from the challenges associated with chronic health conditions by engaging the children in numerous fun activities that boost physical and mental health.

Addressing attendees at the Lluvia Heart Day event, Dr Amenze Eguavoen, Founder/Director Lluvia Health stated “Playing is fun for children and allows them to explore, observe, experiment, solve problems and learn from their mistakes. Time spent playing, talking, listening, and interacting, helps children learn the skills needed in life such as communicating, thinking, problem-solving, moving, and being with other people and children. More than this, play is also good for the brain and mental health.”

“The mind is very important in achieving good health and well-being. We often think of drugs, equipment and staffing when we talk about improving healthcare, but sometimes all we need is to create the right environment that allows people hope and dream. It’s easier for people to be innovative, cooperative, and receptive when they are in a good mood. This applies to all parties, including healthcare providers, patients, and their parents/ guardians“.

“At Lluvia, we are deliberate about creating environments that enable both patients and healthcare providers to be in the best place psychologically to support health and healing“.

Also speaking at the event was Dr Kafayah Ogunsola, Consultant Psychiatrist and CEO Empathy Space who educated parents in attendance on coping mechanisms including breathing exercises.

Other organizations in attendance and in support of the event were Wiloi’s Cakes, The Dorcas Cancer Foundation and Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria.

