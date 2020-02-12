Music
New Video: Patoranking – I’m In Love
Patoranking is all about love this Valentine season with the new titled “I’m In Love“, which serves as his 2020 debut single.
Watch the video below.
Adebayo
February 12, 2020 at 1:29 pm
One thing i love about Pato is that he maintains his own style of singing. Even the industry is changing, his name can’t fade away