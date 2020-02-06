Thanks to Nigerian Women, We’re Learning So Much About (Pooping After) Childbirth

Wow there’s so much we didn’t know about childbirth.

The lesson for today is that the first poop after childbirth is extremely painful. Who knew?

A Twitter user, @idomagirl, shared that she’d just discovered pooping after childbirth was extremely painful, and so many have come to share their experience.

Oh God… — Idomagirl (@idomagirl) February 5, 2020

Dulcolax to the rescue. I still have a few tablets sef. It was painful, especially as I was nursing a bad CS wound that basically refused to heal, but it could have been way worse — Bíbíire ò ṣé fowó rà (@yew1e) February 6, 2020

See ehhhn, anything that concerns the tummy area, na problem. The Whatsapp broadcast I sent when I finally pooped after 3 weeks was epic. And yeah, I was happy but it hurt like hell and continued hurting for a while. To laugh, problem. To cry, still problem. — Ada Akunne aka Mummy BO (@SheisBoki) February 6, 2020

So, I inadvertently sneezed 3 days post OP! I cried for about 20 minutes because the pain pushed a new threshold in my brain! — Perfect Attendance Pencil – #Transformist (@Laraoriye) February 6, 2020

Especially when you have a tear. 😭 pic.twitter.com/z3Sy06fMsB — O_O O_O (@_O_O__O_O) February 6, 2020

For me, the first poop was more painful than pushing in the Labour room. — Folabo Kay Akin-Adewale (@Folabokay_Akin) February 6, 2020

It’s always a dreaded thought for me. Infact I was drinking water in the toilet while trying poop… After first baby ehhnnn. The only fear I had after delivery was first poop. Very painful something…. — Ilemi J Soberekon (@Ilemiobor) February 5, 2020

I was so grateful the second time was easier. pic.twitter.com/VkMRUIDX2Q — ♜ Oge (@Ms_Oge) February 6, 2020

Gosh! It was horrifying. I was crying in the toilet😂 or was it the time I cried after I sneezed. — Iphie (@UniqueIfy_1) February 6, 2020

Some will deny that it wasn’t but I bet you, experience is the best teacher. — [email protected] (@EneEdache) February 6, 2020

There are some suggestions about how women can make their first poop after childbirth easier though. Like taking a loooooot of water. Taking stool softeners. And remembering that fibre is your friend.