Thanks to Nigerian Women, We're Learning So Much About (Pooping After) Childbirth

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Wow there’s so much we didn’t know about childbirth.

The lesson for today is that the first poop after childbirth is extremely painful. Who knew?

A Twitter user, @idomagirl, shared that she’d just discovered pooping after childbirth was extremely painful, and so many have come to share their experience.

The experiences are, well, we guess intimidating is the word. Women really are strong people.

Just, see the replies for yourself:

There are some suggestions about how women can make their first poop after childbirth easier though. Like taking a loooooot of water. Taking stool softeners. And remembering that fibre is your friend.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

