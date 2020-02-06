This Thread about African Names & Getting a Job in the UK is Eye-Opening

Connect with us

It’s common for Nigerians to leave the country for western shores and change their names to something more easily pronounceable for those over there.

You come across those situations and maybe sometimes you judge them in your head, thinking if it were you you’d definitely stick to your name.

This Twitter thread is revealing that there’s a whole other side to it, and that side has to do with something as fundamental as making a living.

Sisi Yemmie shared how she found it difficult to get a job while she lived in the UK. She searched for months, she shared. But when she changed her name to Sophie—her actual middle name—she got a job immediately.

So many shared, on the thread, that the same was the case for them or people they know.

Of course, this is not the reality for everyone. Others shared how they were able to get jobs with their Nigerian names. and easily, even. Still, that this is even a reality for some people is enough to worry about.

