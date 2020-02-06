This Thread about African Names & Getting a Job in the UK is Eye-Opening

It’s common for Nigerians to leave the country for western shores and change their names to something more easily pronounceable for those over there.

You come across those situations and maybe sometimes you judge them in your head, thinking if it were you you’d definitely stick to your name.

This Twitter thread is revealing that there’s a whole other side to it, and that side has to do with something as fundamental as making a living.

Sisi Yemmie shared how she found it difficult to get a job while she lived in the UK. She searched for months, she shared. But when she changed her name to Sophie—her actual middle name—she got a job immediately.

Yup. I applied for jobs for months while i lived in the uk = nothing. I changed from my Yoruba Yemisi to Sophie. Got a job immediately. https://t.co/6eH1gWjyC5 — SisiYėmmié.com 💛 (@Sisi_Yemmie) February 5, 2020

So many shared, on the thread, that the same was the case for them or people they know.

My former boss said she flipped her name from 1st of Bunmi to middle of Lara before she got any call. — AO Ògúndélé FCA ACCA (@AdefemiOyedele) February 5, 2020

I did this as soon as I got to the Uk. Moved my middle name to my first name. When I got the position my badge would have Yemi on it. I do the same in the US. Systemic racism is just that. Can’t be fighting every day, have bills. — Racheal Jafojo (@Rjafojo) February 5, 2020

It's actually been proven time and time again lol. People then not to get called back if they have all African names. It's one of those subtle things with racial undertones that the white people are in denial of. — Agbero dídùn (@rayyshie) February 5, 2020

Yep! In the UK immediately I change the name on my CV to my English middle name, I got a very very good job within weeks VS no calls for interviews. — Tarila (@MzTarillz) February 5, 2020

My aunt told me about this too. She changed her name from Remi to Juliana and she got job offers easily — Hakeem 🤴🏾 (@eazisrael) February 6, 2020

Of course, this is not the reality for everyone. Others shared how they were able to get jobs with their Nigerian names. and easily, even. Still, that this is even a reality for some people is enough to worry about.