5 Fun-Filled Days in Milan! Get Ready to Experience Milano Unica 2020 with Mary Edoro | #BNatMilanoUnica

Hey BNers, Mary Edoro here!

I’m super excited today because I am heading to one of my dream European destinations, Milan!

I will be traveling to experience the 30th edition of Milano Unica, one of the worldwide leading fairs in textiles and fashion. The 3-day event prides itself on showcasing the latest trends in textile and innovative fabrics. At this edition, 6,000 Italian and European textile factories and manufacturers will display top-quality products for the Spring/Summer 2021 season.

I’m eager to see their latest MU Sustainable Innovation project, which will analyze the relationship between style and sustainability.

For a fashion girl like me, this is truly an exciting experience. On the exhibition days, I will be taking you along with me for the shows, interviews, panel discussions, and workshops – I’m particularly looking forward to “The African continent: Challenges and Opportunities of the markets of the future” Panel discussion.

I also can’t wait to explore the city while eating the best pizza and pasta. I’ll be in one of the fashion capitals of the world but I’ll definitely be showing up in designs by talented Nigerian designers!

Don’t miss all the fun! Keep up with my trip on @bellanaijaonline and @themaryedoro.

You can also get access to every content from my Milan trip with the hashtags: #MilanoUnica #BNatMilanoUnica #BNTravel