5 Fun-Filled Days in Milan! Get Ready to Experience Milano Unica 2020 with Mary Edoro | #BNatMilanoUnica

Elizabeth Agboola: Answering 10 Questions You Probably Have About Brazil

Sisi Yemmie Shows Us How to Make Her Special Seafood Okra using Barracuda Fish | WATCH

#MamadorBreakfastSeries: Start Your Day Right with These Delicious Recipes from AskDamz & NELLIES

Princess Oroma: Get Your Skin Poppin' & Glowin' in 2020

This Italian City Is Bursting With Culinary Delights Lydia Dinga Swears By

Let Tuke Morgan fill You in on What to Expect When You’re Nine Weeks Pregnant | WATCH

This Egusi Soup Recipe from Sisi Yemmie is Perfect for the Weekend | Watch

Temi Olajide: The Reality of Parenting Failures

Four Book Lovers Compiled this List of 20 Books that Shaped the Past Decade

Mary Edoro

Published

51 mins ago

 on

Hey BNers, Mary Edoro here!

I’m super excited today because I am heading to one of my dream European destinations, Milan!

I will be traveling to experience the 30th edition of Milano Unica, one of the worldwide leading fairs in textiles and fashion. The 3-day event prides itself on showcasing the latest trends in textile and innovative fabrics. At this edition, 6,000 Italian and European textile factories and manufacturers will display top-quality products for the Spring/Summer 2021 season.

I’m eager to see their latest MU Sustainable Innovation project, which will analyze the relationship between style and sustainability.

For a fashion girl like me, this is truly an exciting experience. On the exhibition days, I will be taking you along with me for the shows, interviews, panel discussions, and workshops – I’m particularly looking forward to “The African continent: Challenges and Opportunities of the markets of the future” Panel discussion.

I also can’t wait to explore the city while eating the best pizza and pasta. I’ll be in one of the fashion capitals of the world but I’ll definitely be showing up in designs by talented Nigerian designers!

Don’t miss all the fun! Keep up with my trip on @bellanaijaonline and @themaryedoro.
You can also get access to every content from my Milan trip with the hashtags: #MilanoUnica #BNatMilanoUnica #BNTravel

Mary Edoro is a seasoned writer and content creator.

