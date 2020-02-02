Connect with us

A Night with the Stars : Here's Your First Look at What Your Fave Celebrities Wore On The Red Carpet

5 Fun-Filled Days in Milan! Get Ready to Experience Milano Unica 2020 with Mary Edoro | #BNatMilanoUnica

The Combination of Kim Oprah and Omashola for Taylor Live Magazine's February issue is Pure Magic 

All the Must See Wedding Guest Looks From the #SomhaleWhiteWedding in Johannesburg

The Moët "Night With The Stars" Is Almost Here - This Is How to Interpret the 'ICONIC' Dress Code

Wanger Ayu Just Debuted a New Collection—and It's Stunning

Mercy Ajisafe & Ladunni Lambo serve 5 Tips on How Achieve a Casual Slay | WATCH

Imane Ayissi Melded Couture Techniques and Traditional Fabrications For His Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Debut

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 321

Another Magazine Feature with #BBNaija's Mike & Wife Perri? YES, Please

It’s the Moët & ChandonA Night with the Stars!’ The annual event is aimed at celebrating groundbreaking achievements in the film industry during one night of glamour, fine dining and of course fashion.

The exclusive guest list includes starlets, industry cognoscenti, and celebrities and the red carpet is definitely going to be a glamorous one!

From Toke Makinwa‘s stunning take on J.Lo’s iconic Grammys look by  2207byTBally dress to Michelle Dede‘s Lisa Folawiyo Studio look#, keep scrolling to see what our favourite stars are wearing to the #moetfilmgala and follow us on @bellanaijastyle to keep up with the updates.

Eku Edewor

Makeup @merakibyonome

Dress @tsemayebinitie

Lilian Afegbai

Outfit: @ericamoorebrand
Mua: @marcxpro
Hair styled: @ivys_place_

Photography: @praise_that_photographer

Jemima Osunde

Makeup: @zainabazeez
Dress: @flat17studio
Fabric: @cottonsandwools
Accessories : @stylepundit
Styling: @stylepundit

Chy Nwakanma

Dress: custom @soluchbysoso

Bag @gabinobags

Accessories: @olaedom

Stylist @thestyle_architect

Toke Makinwa

Dress: @2207bytbally
Stylist:  @dami_oke
Makeup:  @anitabrows
Hair – @bernardsmiless

Photography- @tobi.olajolo

Bridget Chigbufue

Wearing @ujuestelo
Accessories @ceezysstyling

Michelle Dede

Dress @lisafolawiyo_studio

Makeup @jhulesb

Hair @adefunkeee

Stylist: @dami_oke in @2207bytbally
Hair: @bernardsmiless
Makeup: @anitabrows
Photography: @tobi.olajolo

Stay tuned to @bellanaijastyle for more! For even more African fashion, beauty and lifestyle check out www.bellanaijastyle.com

