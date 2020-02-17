Connect with us

Google Developer Expert Timothy Olaleke is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we celebrate a full-stack software engineer and a Google Developer Expert (GDE) for Cloud, Timothy Olaleke.

According to Google, the GDE program is a global program which recognises individuals who are experts and thought leaders in one or more Google technologies – Cloub, Web, UX, Android, e.t.c. These professionals actively contribute and support the developer and startup ecosystems around the world, helping them build and launch highly innovative apps.

Timothy is a software engineer at Mercurie, a marketing technology company who says it’s on a mission to accelerate Africa’s digital economy, working to build solutions to help brands succeed.

Mercurie’s MecurieMart is working to help small businesses across Africa by allowing them create their own store online, customise their store front and gives them access to local payment gateways and access to shipping.

Timothy started his career as a software engineer at an edutech company, right after bagging his National Diploma in Computer Science from Kano State Polytechnic.

He went on to work as a web developer at eHealth4Everyone in 2017, one year after he began his bachelor’s degree study in Computer Software Engineering at Bayero University, Kano.

In 2019, Timothy was a Google Summer of Code Intern, with his station at Ushahidi, a non-profit technology company with staff in nine countries whose mission is to help marginalized people raise their voice and those who serve them to listen and respond better.

He began his current role at Mercurie in May 2019.

We celebrate Timothy for the giant strides he’s made since he started his career in software engineering and we’re rooting for him.

1 Comment

  1. Teefah

    February 17, 2020 at 12:32 pm

    Proud of you babe.

    Reply

