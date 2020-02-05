Tosin Faniro-Dada of Lagos Innovates is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

For our #BellaNaijaWCW feature this week, we celebrate Tosin Faniro-Dada who heads Startups (Lagos Innovates) at the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF).

Tosin has over a decade experience spanning several roles including investment management, project management, corporate banking, strategy and partnerships.

Tosin started her career in PricewaterhouseCooper‘s Boston office in 2007 where she audited mutual and private equity partnership funds. Three years later, she moved to Nigeria as a financial analyst in ARM’s Hospitality and Retail Fund where she evaluated investment opportunities and managed the Fund’s existing assets and greenfield developments.

She later moved to Polaris Bank (formerly Skye Bank) where she worked in the Corporate Banking division managing Oil & Gas upstream clients, and leading exploratory transactions.

She joined LSETF as Head, Strategy and Partnerships where she was responsible for raising private sector finance to fund the activities of the Fund and cultivating strategic partnerships to promote the activities of the Fund.

She worked in the above capacity until her current role at Lagos Innovates where she manages programs aimed at providing an enabling environment for tech startups and innovation driven enterprises to thrive in Lagos State. Through Lagos Innovates, Startup founders have access to co-working spaces, talent, event sponsorship, etc.

Tosin has a BSc. in Accounting from the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth, and an MSc. in the same field from Boston College.

She’s also one of the 50 women profiled and celebrated on International Women’s Day 2019 by TechCabal in its Tech Women Lagos portrait series and exhibition.

We celebrate Tosin for delivering value with her knowledge and skills across various industries, and for being an inspiration.