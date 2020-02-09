Connect with us

Scoop Style

Busola Dakolo is the Face of Freedom in this Special Issue of TW Magazine

Music Scoop Style

We're Loving Ciara's Pregnancy Glow at the Tom Ford Fashion Show

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Genevieve Nnaji had an Eventful Week in Hollywood | Let's Take You Through

Scoop

The Story of Ballake Sissoko & his One of a Kind Instrument allegedly Destroyed by US Customs Officials

Inspired Music Scoop

Meet the Ugandan Wonder Child "Fresh Kid" Who is Breaking Boundaries 💪

Music Scoop

It's Mended Fences Between Yemi Alade & Sarkodie

Music News Scoop

Iyanya has been Charged with Car Theft by the Police

Inspired Scoop

A Fisherman - That's What Cristiano Ronaldo Thought He'd Grow Up to Be

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

It's Double the Love & Double the Fun for Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Daughter Meraiah

Events Scoop

Check Out Nike's Official Unveiling of the New Super Eagles Kit with Drake & Virgil Abloh

Scoop

Busola Dakolo is the Face of Freedom in this Special Issue of TW Magazine

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

20 years ago, Today’s Woman kicked off with its first TV show. They were and still are determined to bring to light the amazing achievements, strides and complexities of being a woman.

20 years down the line, they are still finding new and amazing ways to make sure the female narrative stays true to everything the woman is.

Everyone wants to be seen as strong and capable, and for cover star Busola Dakolo, of TW Magazine‘s January/February edition, after years of pain & uncertainty, many words aimed at discrediting her story and an unexpected end that seemed so promising, freedom is the word she uses to describe how she now feels.

In this Freedom issue, Busola talks about her past, her present, and more importantly, her future. With 3 kids, a thriving photography business, and a husband that she believes God planned for her, we find out where Busola is right now.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Conversations About Nigeria that You Should Have With Your Children

Fúnmilọ́lá Sanya: Random Moments In My Life

Nneamaka Onochie: Madam KoiKoi & Other Horror Stories

Mike Hunder: How To Figure Out Your Online Coaching Model

Temi Olajide: How to Help Your Children Through Difficult Situations

Advertisement
css.php