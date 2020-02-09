Connect with us

Music Scoop Style

We're Loving Ciara's Pregnancy Glow at the Tom Ford Fashion Show

BN TV Music

It's Been 5 Years of Bliss for the Obioras on Wedding Channel Africa TV’s “5 Years After” | Watch

Music

New Music + Video: Skiibii feat. Kizz Daniel — Somebody

Music

New Music: Peruzzi — Gunshot

Events Music

More Than A Race! See the Celebrities That Performed at the Lagos City Marathon

BN TV Music

Don't Miss this Episode of Accelerate TV's "Guess The Beat" with Ladipoe & D-Yo | Watch

Music

New Music + Video: Sauti Sol — Suzanna

Music

New Video: Ketchup feat. Flavour — Sweet

Inspired Music Scoop

Meet the Ugandan Wonder Child "Fresh Kid" Who is Breaking Boundaries 💪

Music

Angela Okorie Teams up with Godygee to Release "Protect Me" | Listen

Music

We’re Loving Ciara’s Pregnancy Glow at the Tom Ford Fashion Show

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Ciara is pregnant with her third child, and she has an incredible pregnancy glow.

The 34-year-old showed off her growing baby bump when she made an appearance alongside Russell Wilson at the New York Fashion Week, and although she wasn’t walking the catwalk, she slayed just as hard as the models.

Pregnancy isn’t stopping the mom-of-two from rocking gorgeous outfits that show off her long, toned legs. Ciara wore a floor-length black dress with a super high split on her left leg, while her hubby matched in a black turtleneck with black pants, and a cheetah print dark grey jacket.

We are so excited for Ciara and Russell to welcome their new bundle of joy this year. The singer and the football star announced they are expecting their second child together last month.

Photo Credit: @Ciara

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Conversations About Nigeria that You Should Have With Your Children

Fúnmilọ́lá Sanya: Random Moments In My Life

Nneamaka Onochie: Madam KoiKoi & Other Horror Stories

Mike Hunder: How To Figure Out Your Online Coaching Model

Temi Olajide: How to Help Your Children Through Difficult Situations

Advertisement
css.php