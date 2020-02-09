We’re Loving Ciara’s Pregnancy Glow at the Tom Ford Fashion Show

Ciara is pregnant with her third child, and she has an incredible pregnancy glow.

The 34-year-old showed off her growing baby bump when she made an appearance alongside Russell Wilson at the New York Fashion Week, and although she wasn’t walking the catwalk, she slayed just as hard as the models.

Pregnancy isn’t stopping the mom-of-two from rocking gorgeous outfits that show off her long, toned legs. Ciara wore a floor-length black dress with a super high split on her left leg, while her hubby matched in a black turtleneck with black pants, and a cheetah print dark grey jacket.

We are so excited for Ciara and Russell to welcome their new bundle of joy this year. The singer and the football star announced they are expecting their second child together last month.

Photo Credit: @Ciara