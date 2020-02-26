BN Bridal: The Victoria 2020 Collection by TUBO is for the Chic Bride

The Victoria collection by womenswear designer, TUBO was made to celebrate the woman’s journey from singlehood to dating and then marriage. It celebrates every turn and twist that comes in a woman’s life. She also took it a notch higher by including a black ballgown that is perfect for the wedding and number of dresses that can serve as a court wedding dress or a reception dress depending on your personal style.

Here’s what the design house as to say about this collection:

Nigerian womenswear powerhouse TUBO signals a break from the norm with the latest VICTORIA BY TUBO 2020 bridal collection. Famed for introducing an array of indigenous designs, peculiar start-to-finish sketches and cover-worthy bridal collections, TUBO continues to produce distinct bridal pieces. Best known for her creativity and impact in the bridal industry and fashion as a whole, TUBO takes an intrinsically interesting path with this collection, unreservedly daring new approaches to detailing and bridal fashion. The VICTORIA Collection is best described as inclusive, celebrating every woman’s journey. The collection celebrates every turns and twist, highlighting the continuity of life even in monumental stages.

The Creative Director, Sandrah Tubobereni, speaks on the collection:

Every stage and every aspect of a woman’s journey is worthy of celebration, from being single to dating, getting married, being a single mum or getting divorced. This collection breaks away from the norm. It celebrates the Tubowoman and the Tubobride in all of her glory. She is living life on her own terms and the choice is always hers, not influenced by what society thinks or expects of her. She can choose to be whoever and whatever she dares to and if she decides to celebrate her wedding or divorce in white or black, TUBO is here to celebrate her. This collection is a mark away from the routine bridal designs, pitching with a clear motive of class, elegance, originality and acceptance. The creative process transcends into the final product which presents the Bride with feeling the freedom to express and become.

Credits

Brand: @tubo__

Models: @jazzyogaga @nkemm_

Photography: @emmanueloyeleke

Makeup: @beautycookstudios

Styling: @tubobereni_ | @harvellastyles