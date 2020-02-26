AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 325

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
@naraozim for #MobAyo20. Makeup – @makeupbynara_ Dress @we.design.ng Gele @crystal_glams Styled by @naraozim
@orekelewa3 in @kim_couture
@therealrhonkefella in @rhonkefellacollections Makeup: Gele – @elamorprobeauty for @peaceibadin_mua
@toosweetannangh in @mmklothingofficial
@adorable_ada Dress- @houseofsolange Fascinator- @olarsgrace
@abisolaafolabi_ in @betho_official
Dress- @tubo__
@iam_vickiie #SisterOfTheBride Congratulations ❤️ @ab_iss Dress- @chic_byveekeejames Fabric- @buifabrics
@vanessa.r.n.o in @xtrabrideslagos Makeup & Gele @nenez_touch @nuellamakeovers
@khaeeraah
@seanling_ling in @topefnr Makeup- @peaceibadin_mua Gele- @mary_gele
Photo- @ophotographyworks @itabik @prettyfaze
Makeup & turban @olawande_mua
Bride @mslasode & her #AsoEbiBella
@dromeryda Dress- @quameowusugh MUA- @minas_makeupartistry Hair- @hairbyjmsbeau 📸- @chocolate_shot_it Bridal fan- @wedwithus_ghana
Bride @mslasode & her #AsoEbiBella 2
@ummy.official Makeup @dee_touchofbeauty Fabric- @deroyalfabrics
Photographer- @solmac_studios
#AsoEbiBella for @iambukii_b’s #BM2020wedding @gele_by_segunlagos makeup @b.and.hh Fabric @ablizzcouture #bm2020
Makeup and gele @rubyzainbeauty Dress @aystitchesofficial_1706
Photo- @solmac_studios
@mofedamijo at #2020nofallingofhand Agbada @mudiafrica01
@raeeemah
@kojojones
@_kemii Dress @jane.uati Make up @beautycliniq Photography @georgeokoroweddings
@iam_alexcross Outfit- @royalstitches_official Footwear- @funshy_footwears
@elizabethjackrich
@jackieaina
@chicamastyle Dress @fashiontrendyzstore
@browninspired
@adesuaetomi in @tolubally Makeup- @t.alamodebeauty Photo- @theoladayo
@theenkayofficial in @trishocouture
Outfit- @ugomonye.official
@stephaniecole_a in @khavhia_woman || MUA @maivelsbeauty
@adorable_ada in @houseofsolange
@dayvyid
Dress- @hildam_couture
@eveesin Hairstylist- @hairbygucchie MUA- @asaaofficial Photo- @officialcanaanbeeweddings Outfit- @annescouture1
@felixxasuquo in @fai_world
#AsoEbiBella for #uandi2020 @amaka_sampson Makeup- @glammebyshay Outfit- @ibilolaogundipe
Dress- @mauchio_stitches
@kikiosinbajo
@minas_makeupartistry #thebineys2020 Photography by – @chocolate_shot_it
@veekee_james Dress- @chic_byveekeejames
Efe 💙 Tomiwa Planner @qmaravieplanners Photo @mindmaze_wrgo Makeup @ronaldthe7thbeautylounge #Toffee20
Kids!
@maka_gini
@linda__lincoln Photography and setup @onizehcapture Outfit styled by mummy @linda__lincoln Backdrop @houzofzbabies Shoe @houzofzbabies
