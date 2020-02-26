AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 325

Connect with us

AsoEbi Bella

Published

5 hours ago

 on

 

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@naraozim for #MobAyo20. Makeup – @makeupbynara_ Dress @we.design.ng Gele @crystal_glams Styled by @naraozim

@orekelewa3 in @kim_couture

@therealrhonkefella in @rhonkefellacollections Makeup: Gele – @elamorprobeauty for @peaceibadin_mua

@toosweetannangh in @mmklothingofficial

@adorable_ada Dress- @houseofsolange Fascinator- @olarsgrace

@abisolaafolabi_ in @betho_official

Dress- @tubo__

@iam_vickiie #SisterOfTheBride Congratulations ❤️ @ab_iss Dress- @chic_byveekeejames Fabric- @buifabrics

@vanessa.r.n.o in @xtrabrideslagos Makeup & Gele @nenez_touch @nuellamakeovers

@khaeeraah

@seanling_ling in @topefnr Makeup- @peaceibadin_mua Gele- @mary_gele

Photo- @ophotographyworks @itabik @prettyfaze

Makeup & turban @olawande_mua

Bride @mslasode & her #AsoEbiBella

@dromeryda Dress- @quameowusugh MUA- @minas_makeupartistry Hair- @hairbyjmsbeau 📸- @chocolate_shot_it Bridal fan- @wedwithus_ghana

Bride @mslasode & her #AsoEbiBella 2

@ummy.official Makeup @dee_touchofbeauty Fabric- @deroyalfabrics

Photographer- @solmac_studios

#AsoEbiBella for @iambukii_b’s #BM2020wedding @gele_by_segunlagos makeup @b.and.hh Fabric @ablizzcouture #bm2020

Makeup and gele @rubyzainbeauty Dress @aystitchesofficial_1706

Photo- @solmac_studios

@mofedamijo at #2020nofallingofhand Agbada @mudiafrica01

@raeeemah

@kojojones

@_kemii Dress @jane.uati Make up @beautycliniq Photography @georgeokoroweddings

@iam_alexcross Outfit- @royalstitches_official Footwear- @funshy_footwears

@elizabethjackrich

@jackieaina

@borah_george #TDUNION2020 Dress [email protected]_atelier

@chicamastyle Dress @fashiontrendyzstore

@browninspired

@adesuaetomi in @tolubally   Makeup- @t.alamodebeauty  Photo-  @theoladayo

@theenkayofficial in @trishocouture

Outfit- @ugomonye.official

@stephaniecole_a in @khavhia_woman || MUA @maivelsbeauty

@adorable_ada in @houseofsolange

@dayvyid

Dress- @hildam_couture

@eveesin Hairstylist- @hairbygucchie MUA- @asaaofficial Photo- @officialcanaanbeeweddings Outfit- @annescouture1

@felixxasuquo in @fai_world

#AsoEbiBella for #uandi2020 @amaka_sampson Makeup- @glammebyshay Outfit- @ibilolaogundipe

Dress- @mauchio_stitches

@kikiosinbajo

@minas_makeupartistry #thebineys2020 Photography by – @chocolate_shot_it

@veekee_james Dress- @chic_byveekeejames

Efe 💙 Tomiwa Planner @qmaravieplanners Photo @mindmaze_wrgo Makeup @ronaldthe7thbeautylounge #Toffee20

Kids!

@maka_gini

@linda__lincoln Photography and setup @onizehcapture Outfit styled by mummy @linda__lincoln Backdrop @houzofzbabies Shoe @houzofzbabies

