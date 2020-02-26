Ogo Offodile Just Reminded Us: No One Does Minimalism Quite Like Her

Ogo Offodile was the maid of honour at her sister’s wedding at the start of the year in Lagos, Nigeria.

As always Ogo gave a masterclass in razor-sharp style- her look featured a softly draped silhouette, sharply cut in a silky twill. We adore her unwavering commitment to minimalism and her pulled back hair and statement earrings keeps the look feeling super fresh.

Ogo shone a spotlight on well known Macedonia-born Melbourne – based designer brand Maticevski. The Australian designer’s aesthetic is synonymous with sculpturally elegant looks in contemporary and compelling fabrications that expertly drape the wearer’s figure .

This refined look from his Fall 2019 collection is exactly the vibe you should be emulating for your next wedding guest look.

Modern, exquisitely simple, and practically oozing glamour.

We could literally stare at this mesmerising look all day.

Credits

Makeup @radiezbyeve

Photography @bedgepictures

Shoes @renecaovilla