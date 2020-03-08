Here’s a Gift from Sound Sultan to You – “8th Wondah” Album | Listen on BN

Four years after his last album, Sound Sultan has finally dropped his eight studio album “8th Wondah”.

The body of work houses 17 tracks (12 main and 5 bonus tracks) with guest appearances such as Wizkid, 2Baba, Johnny Drille, Peruzzi, Small Doctor, Daddy Showkey, African China, Falz and Teni.

On the release of the album, Sound Sultan says: “Thanks as you download and stream the New Album .you keep me going 20 years and countin big shout out to everyone who made it possible .thanks to my producers and mix engineers @iam_niyi_p @indomixng @teeymixofficial”.

Listen to the album below.