Connect with us

Promotions

Here are 4 Ways MultiChoice is Inspiring a New Wave of Storytellers in Africa

Promotions

The Naija Social Elite welcomes back Chivas Regal with the new XV

Promotions

TECNO is gearing up to Birth the True Night Shot King

Promotions

You can Now Browse Easy with Opera News Lite

Promotions

EbonyLife Place closed to ensure Public Safety due to #COVID19

Promotions

Morning Fresh revamps its Look, Now with a New Cap and Double Protective Seal

Promotions

Here's How You can give Your Mum a Special WorldRemit Treat This Mother's Day

Promotions

Looking for a Sophisticated Whisky? You should definitely Try XV

Promotions

Meristem introduces N1 Billion Exchange Traded Funds on the Nigerian Stock Exchange Market

Promotions

Relive All the Amazing Moments from the 7th AMVCA this Weekend on DStv and GOtv

Promotions

Here are 4 Ways MultiChoice is Inspiring a New Wave of Storytellers in Africa

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

As the euphoria around the 7th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) simmers down, it’s time to reflect on the impact of the prestigious awards ceremony and how the creative industry in Africa continues to benefit in many ways.

Storytelling is a core element of filmmaking, and storytellers are revered for their ability to effortlessly tell stories that evoke emotions and create memories. The AMVCA is a celebration of African talents and through it, MultiChoice is inspiring thousands of African storytellers.

Here are five ways the pay-TV company is inspiring a new wave of storytellers in Africa.

  1. Through its multiple local channels and huge broadcast network

By providing premium entertainment to millions of people across the continent through its channels, especially Africa Magic, MultiChoice is providing talented African storytellers with a platform to thrive and shine. Storytellers are reaching an unprecedented audience with their works on the Africa Magic channels and they are being inspired to do more.

  1. Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA)

Since the launch of the AMVCA in 2013, African storytellers – writers, filmmakers, directors, and actors – have been handed more incentives to tell better stories and produce world-class content. This, in turn, translates to mainstream visibility, credibility, and an income boost.

These incentives were reflected in C.J Obasi’s statement following his win in the ‘Best Writer in a Movie or TV Series’ category at the 7th AMVCA, in which he said ‘One of my lifelong dreams has been to see my mother walk up the stage when I receive a prestigious award. Last night this was fulfilled.’

  1. The MultiChoice Talent Factory

Through a 12-month fully-funded education programme that develops emerging TV and film talent in Africa which includes both theory and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production and storytelling, MultiChoice is also ensuring that there is an improvement in quality of film and television content in Africa.

  1. Investment In Original Shows And Series

Apart from showing unbridled support for works by African talents through its many channels, MultiChoice is also investing heavily in original TV series and movie productions.

The company is collaborating with producers on popular projects such as Tinsel, Battleground and Ajoche Shows and reality TV series such as Ultimate Love, Dr. Laser have found love among millions of viewers, consequently exposing more talented Africans to the world and growing the film and television industry.
——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Peter Molokwu: Outgrowing Friendships is a Part of Life… Embrace It!

#BellaNaijaWCW Tony Joy is Empowering Rural Women With Durian Nigeria

Self Isolation Starter Pack: Fun Things to do While you’re Stuck at Home

BN Book Excerpt: Get Your Foot Off My Neck by Ola Morin-Muhammed

BN Prose: A Time To Leave by Nneamaka Onochie

Advertisement
css.php