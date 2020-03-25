AtHomeWithBN: We are Kicking Off a Series of InstaLive Chats to Help You Through Self-Isolation

Hey BNers!

We know a lot of you are currently working from home and observing social distancing, that’s why we’re kicking off #AtHomeWithBN – a series of Insta Live chats on @bellanaijaonline to help you make the best out of your time at home.

We’ll be kicking off the Insta Live series on Thursday 26th of March to share with people how they can hack being stuck at home. We are starting with a chat with weight loss/nutrition expert Coach Damz of Ask Damz on how to reach your weight and wellness goals.

The time is 12pm WAT. Make it a date!