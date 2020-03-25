Connect with us

Here's How Our Faves are Spending Their Time in Isolation

Princess Shyngle is Set to Launch a Reality TV Show & You Can Watch the Trailer Here

Eniko & Kevin Hart are Counting their Blessings with Baby No. 2 on the Way

Our Celebrities are Sensitizing Us on How to Stay Safe

IK Osakioduwa is Putting Rumors of Coronavirus to Rest

We Bet You Never Knew these Hollywood Stars are Nigerians

Please DO NOT Spread Fake News About the Coronavirus

Lola OJ is the Beautiful Cover Star of this Mother’s Day Edition of Tribe & Elan Magazine

Catch Up on Episode 1 - 9 of Obi Emelonye's Medical TV Series "Heart and Soul"

We Can't Forget these Music Stars & their Delectable Performances in Nollywood Movies

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Staying home all day can be such a bore, especially when you’re an entertainer whose normal life involves events and television appearances.

What’s worse is when you don’t have to just stay at home all day for a day, but all day for the foreseeable future. Then the boredom becomes unending. The days blur into each other, weekends and weekdays become indecipherable, and, well, there’s only boredom.

So what are our faves doing to pass the time while they remain at home to help stall the spread of the virus?

Well, different things. See for yourself:

Davido

Waje

Omawumi

Yaw

Chike

Skibii

View this post on Instagram

MOOD

A post shared by SKIIBII MAYANA (@skiibii) on

Mayorkun

Don Jazzy

View this post on Instagram

Stay safe guys. @samnelly11

A post shared by @ donjazzy on

Reekado Banks

D’banj

Toke Makinwa

Bisola

 

