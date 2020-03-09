New Music + Video: Black Rider feat. Cobhams Asuquo & Waje – Black Rider

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Toyin Adebola known as The Black Rider has collaborated with Cobhams Asuquo and Waje on a banging new single titled “The Black Rider

The Black Rider whose passion for music has birthed six studio albums is known to be a man of many parts and is very famous for his philanthropic deeds.

The Black Rider’s love for Motorcycling adventures birthed a vision, a person and a movement named Black Rider in 2013. The vision of the movement was to use motorcycling adventure as a tool for social advocacy and change.

Listen to the song below:

Download

Watch the video below:

