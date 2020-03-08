Connect with us

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired Promotions

Dearest Woman, This Poem is Proof that You deserve to be Celebrated

Features Inspired

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: The Walls In Your Head

Inspired Scoop

Ibukun Awosika & Olajumoke Adenowo were Winners at the Forbes Woman Africa Awards 2020

Features Inspired

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 lessons at 35: Power Corrupts

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Career Inspired

Winning! Uche Pedro, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie & Folorunso Alakija named among Forbes Africa's 50 Most Powerful Women

Features Inspired

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 Lessons at 35: Home is Where the Heart Is

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Features Inspired

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 Lessons at 35: You Don’t Need Confidence to Cross the Street

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Today’s Quote of the Day is in honour of the International Women’s Day.

Respect women.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Atoke: The Woman Whose Name I Was Given

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: The Walls In Your Head

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 lessons at 35: Power Corrupts

Chioma Ozoemelam: Protecting Yourself in the Midst of a Pandemic

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 Lessons at 35: Home is Where the Heart Is

Advertisement
css.php