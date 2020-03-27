There are now 70 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria

It looks like the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria is steadily making a climb every day, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) once again confirmed five new cases of coronavirus on Friday night.

The NCDC revealed on its Twitter that the cases were confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory and Oyo State, thereby bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 70. It said:

Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in FCT and 2 in Oyo State. As of 08:00 pm, 27th of March, there are 70 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported Nigeria. Three have been discharged with one dead.