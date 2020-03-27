Connect with us

News

There are now 70 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria

News

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus + Other World Updates

News

1 Billion Each from Otedola & BUA Group Chairman to Fight Coronavirus | Check Out More Updates

News

What the Federal Government says it is Doing to Ensure the Safety & Wellbeing of Nigerians

News

There are Now 65 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria

News

Great News! Six of Nigeria's Coronavirus Patients have Recovered & will be Discharged on Friday

News

UBA is Donating Five Billion Naira to help Fight Coronavirus Across Africa 👏🏽

News

All these Politicians Have Tested Negative for Coronavirus

News

Odion Ighalo has been offered a Whopping £400k-a-week Deal by his former Chinese Club

News

Kylie Jenner, Sports Men are Donating to Fight Coronavirus | Check out World Updates

News

There are now 70 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

It looks like the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria is steadily making a climb every day, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) once again confirmed five new cases of coronavirus on Friday night.

The NCDC revealed on its Twitter that the cases were confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory and Oyo State, thereby bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 70. It said:

 Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in FCT and 2 in Oyo State. As of 08:00 pm, 27th of March, there are 70 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported Nigeria. Three have been discharged with one dead.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Here’s How You Can Help Those Around You Who Don’t Have Certain Privileges During this Pandemic

Funkola Odeleye of DIYLaw & Temie Giwa-Tubosun of LifeBank Join the Class of Inspiring Finalists of Cartier Women’s Initiative 2020

Omolola Olorunnisola: This is a Good Time To Teach Your Children About Stocks & Shares

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: Top 7 Books Every Female Entrepreneur Should Read

Yewande Jinadu: How to Stay Proactive As a Job Seeker During these Difficult Times

Advertisement
css.php