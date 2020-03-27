U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus + Other World Updates

According to Johns Hopkins University, over 120,000 people worldwide have recovered from COVID-19, while more than 23,000 people have died, with countless events rescheduled and several borders globally closing down, yet the coronavirus pandemic still continues to spread globally.

Here’s what’s happening in the world:

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson shared that he tested positive to the coronavirus.

He got tested for COVID-19 on Thursday after experiencing “mild symptoms”. Boris Johnson confirmed his diagnosis in a tweet on Friday morning.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives.

Bobi Wine is using music to spread awareness in Uganda

Ugandan musician turned politician Bobi Wine is using songs to help stem the spread of coronavirus in Africa. He released a song on Wednesday to help efforts to raise awareness in the East African nation. Sharing the news on Twitter, he wrote:

In this struggle against the Coronavirus, we must deploy all our mighty weapons. Music has always been our most potent weapon so it must be unleashed without wait. let’s use all the tools at our disposal to sensitize the masses against this global pandemic.

Donald Trump holds phone conversation with Chinese President, Xi Jinping

Meanwhile, Donald Trump had a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday in a bid that the two countries could “work together to boost cooperation in epidemic control and other fields,” according to China’s Xinhua news agency.

According to China’s Xinhua news agency, Xi said that China is “willing to work with all parties, including the United States” in combating the pandemic and that he was “very concerned and worried about the epidemic development in the US”.

Xi reportedly said that “Chinese people sincerely hope that the United States will soon control the spread of the epidemic (and) reduce the losses brought by the epidemic to the American people”. He further added that “To China and the US, cooperation serves the interests of the two countries and conflict can only hurt both. Cooperation is the only correct choice. It is hoped that the US will take substantive actions in improving Sino-US relations, and the two sides will work together to strengthen cooperation in areas such as containing the epidemic and develop a relationship of no conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect, and win-win cooperation”.

In a tweet earlier today, Trump said, “Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet. China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect”.

Meanwhile, the death total in the US is still on the rise

According to Johns Hopkins Univerisity, the United States now has more coronavirus cases than, Italy, China or any other country with over 82,400. China had 81,782 cases, and Italy had 80,589 cases.

Number of coronavirus cases in South Africa rises to 927

The number of coronavirus cases in South Africa has risen from 709 to 927. According to Aljazeera, the health ministry said in a statement that, “As of today, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Africa have risen by 218. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 927,”

This is coming after the country went under a 21-day military-patrolled total lockdown which started midnight on Thursday, March 26.

India is helping the poor with a $23bn package

While the total lockdown will not only affect the rich, but also the poor, and vulnerable, India has announced a $22.6bn economic stimulus plan that provides direct cash transfers and ensures food security measures, offering relief to millions of poor people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Aljazeera, “the package was announced two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a 21-day lockdown to protect the country’s 1.3 billion people from the new coronavirus. That has triggered supply constraints for essential items and panic buying, leaving the poor and daily labourers most vulnerable”.

Kenya records its first coronavirus death

The health secretary of Kenya, Kenya reported its first coronavirus-related death on Thursday evening. According to the statement released, the patient was a 66-year-old male Kenyan citizen who arrived back in the country from South Africa via Eswatini on March 13.

The patient was admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital Intensive Care Unit and he was suffering from diabetes.

China bars foreign nationals from entry

As a precautionary measure to curb the spread and return of coronavirus, China has barred foreign nationals from entering the country.

In an announcement made on Thursday by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ban will take effect from Saturday, March 28. There is currently no end date, though the agency said its measures will be “calibrated in light of the evolving situation and announced accordingly.”

According to BBC, non-citizens with residence permits and valid visas will be barred from entering the country; diplomats and those providing necessary economic, scientific or technological services or emergency humanitarian support are excluded from the restriction.

Malaysian King and Queen under quarantine

The King and Queen of Malaysia have been quarantined after seven palace staff members from Istana Negara tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Bangkok Post, King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and his wife Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah tested negative for the virus but started observing a 14-day quarantine on Wednesday out of caution. Malaysian health authorities are investigating the source of infection among the staff members and are tracing all of their close contacts for screening, while the palace undergoes disinfection.

