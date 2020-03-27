1 Billion from BUA Group Chairman to Fight Coronavirus | Check Out More Updates

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria has reached a total number of 65, while the federal government revealed that it was tracing 4,370 persons who came into contact with people that were suffering from coronavirus.

President Muhammadu Buhari has also ordered the immediate release of a 10 billion naira grant to Lagos State which is currently the state with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The immediate release of a 10 billion Naira grant to Lagos State, which remains the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in Nigeria. This grant will enable Lagos increase its capacity to control and contain the outbreak, while also supporting other States with capacity-building. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 26, 2020

Abdul Samad Rabiu donates 1 billion naira to fight coronavirus

To strengthen the national response to COVID-19, industrialist and founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has announced a donation of N1 billion in cash through the BUA Foundation, and has also placed an order for an additional donation of equipment and medical supplies including testing kits and medical protective gear to nine states in Nigeria.

These medical supplies are being air-freighted and will arrive in Nigeria as soon as possible. States to benefit include Lagos, Kano, Adamawa, Edo, Kwara, Rivers, Abia, Akwa Ibom, and Sokoto. Each of these nine states will receive about 100,000 protective facemasks, 1,000 high-grade medical protection and isolation gear, 2,000 protective goggles, 1,000 gloves and 1,000 testing kits amongst other things

African football legend Mohamed Farah dies from COVID-19

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Somali Football Federation (SFF) has announced the death of Abdulkadir Mohamed Farah after suffering from coronavirus. Farah was confirmed dead on Tuesday at the Northwest London hospital, a week after testing positive for COVID-19.

Farah becomes the first African football star to be lost to the pandemic that has brought economic and football activities across the world to a standstill.

Somalia lost football legend Abdulkadir Mohamed Farah to Coronavirus. The legend died at a hospital in London where he was admitted last week. The SFF sends condolence to his family, relatives and the entire Somali football family. — Somali FA (@SomaliFA) March 24, 2020

Former Ogun State sports commissioner Bukola Olopade tests positive for coronavirus

A former Commissioner for Youths and Sports in Ogun State Bukola Olopade has tested positive for coronavirus. Olopade, who is currently in Lagos, disclosed his status in a video he shared on Thursday.

However, he said he was strong and healthy, with no serious symptoms. He explained that being tested positive is not a death sentence, expressing optimism that he would come out stronger in a few days.

Obiano Orders Markets To Close Down For 14 Days

As part of the ongoing measures by Anambra State government to prevent the spread of coronavirus, state governor, Willie Obiano, has directed all markets in Anambra State to close down ‪from Monday, 30th March, for a period of 14 days.

State Government Directs Closure of markets for 14 Days with effect from Monday, 30th March, 2020 #covid19 #coronavirus #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe — Anambra State (@Anambrastate_ng) March 26, 2020

Only businesses selling food items and medicines are authorised to stay open during the closure. Such businesses should however observe social distance protocols and other #coronavirus health advisory already in place in Anambra state. #covid19 #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe — Anambra State (@Anambrastate_ng) March 26, 2020

This directive will be reviewed at the end of the 14-day period and further directives will be communicated. #covid19 #coronavirus #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe — Anambra State (@Anambrastate_ng) March 26, 2020

Air France evacuates 260 French and Dutch nationals

On Thursday, Air France airlifted 260 of French nationals to Paris via Lagos airport with the permission granted it by the Federal Government to operate essential flights to evacuate different nationals out of the country to Paris.

The management of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, had earlier revealed that there would be a special repatriation flight and that the aircraft would come in from Cotonou, Benin Republic, for the operation.

The evacuation exercise is expected to continue on April 2nd and end on April 9th, 2020.