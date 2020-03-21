These 5 Celebrity Vloggers are Ones to Watch Out For in 2020

If you want to find a new hairstyle to wear to an event, learn how to cook mouthwatering dishes, see what goes on in other parts of the world, or keep up with news and gist, YouTube is where its at.

It took Nigerians quite a while to get their presence felt on YouTube, but now there are tons of Nigerian personalities taking the video service by storm, bringing comedy, beauty, gaming, and advice videos. The likes of Toke Makinwa with “Toke Moments“, Sisi Yemmie TV, Patricia Bright, Dimma Umeh, Ronke Raji and so on.

Right now more celebrities and regular people are discovering the awesomeness of YouTube and they are making their voices heard with amazing content that will keep you glued to your screens. Here are 5 creators to subscribe to in 2020 to make your homepage a nicer place to visit.

1. Even though beauty and lifestyle vlogger Taje Prest used to be a regular face on YouTube years back, she took a very long six-year break due to personal reasons. But she is back once again and is already giving us amazing content. We should definitely watch out for her.

2. This year, Mercy Aigbe has decided to try her hands at vlogging, and so far it has been really impressive. Mercy’s vlog is geared towards love, relationships and life in general, as she offers her uninhibited advice on matters of the heart.

In the first episode of her vlog series, she spoke about domestic violence, using her story as a case study.

3. Ex-MBGN queen Ify Okoye is also a newbie on YouTube and on her vlog, she shares her motherhood journey, struggles and success, as well as beauty and lifestyle content.

4. Padita Agu started her journey into vlogging by sharing the surprising story of her marriage to a stranger years ago. The first episode garnered lots of likes and comments, which prompted her to continue in the line of giving relationship and family advice to her 16,000 subscribers. If you want to learn practical lessons about life, then you should subscribe to her channel.

5. Media personality Stephanie Coker is used to the camera life so it only makes sense that she jumps on YouTube. Stephanie started her vlog a few weeks ago and her first two episodes are about her pre-pregnancy and post-pregnancy journey so we are guessing it’s going to be a lifestyle vlog. Good luck Steph.