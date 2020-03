This episode of “Yawa” revolves around Philomena. She ate jollof rice made by Kalistus, and things turn out really crazy after.

If you have ever eaten a very spicy food that disrupts your stomach, then you’ll understand Philomena’s plight better.

Yawa is a comedy series about survival. It’s centers around the daily struggles of Kalistus trying to earn a living by all means.

Watch the skit: