We Can’t Forget these Music Stars & their Delectable Performances in Nollywood Movies

Music or acting… why choose only one when you can dominate both?

Banky W and Falz, among others, sure had this in mind when they made a slight shift in their career by successfully adding acting to their resume.

Join us in celebrating their unforgettable performance for completely stealing the show.

Banky W

Banky W sure gave outstanding performances as the lead in some of Nollywood’s most successful movies, “The Wedding Party“, “Up North” and also “Sugar Rush“. We hope we’ll get to see him in more films and maybe TV shows.

Falz

Like he said, “which musician do you know is having AMVCA” (Lol). Everyone knows and loves Falz’ music, and in the past year, we’ve watched him on our screens. From Sege in “Jenifa’s Diaries“, to “Merry Men“, Falz has undoubtedly managed to juggle both his music career and his acting career so well.

Ikechukwu

Although he has been off the music scene for a while now, his performance as the troublesome groomsman in “The Wedding Party”, might be a sign for him to venture into Nollywood.

Seyi Shay & Vector

On Seyi Shay and Vector’s big-screen debut, “Lara And The Beat“, the two came into the scene with a bang, and their performance was brilliant.

Reminisce and IllBliss Goretti

In 2018, Reminisce and IllBliss Goretti starred in roles nobody will forget in a hurry. They most definitely will have people looking up to them in future and it is kinda impossible not to after you see them in Kemi Adetiba’s “King of Boys“. We sure can’t wait to find out if Reminisce aka Makanaki, will get featured in “King of Boys 2”. We also can’t forget Illbliss Gorretti’s entrance in “KOB1” – Pure gangsta.

What other music star do you want to celebrate for delivering an outstanding performance in a Nollywood movie?