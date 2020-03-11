Coronavirus: Just so Everyone is Safe, Coachella has been Rescheduled

One of the largest music festivals, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, will be delayed over the coronavirus outbreak.

Seun Kuti and his band the Egypt 80 were scheduled to perform at Coachella. Other artists set to perform include South African DJ Black Coffee, Travis Scott, Rage Against The Machine and Frank Ocean. Other big names on the lineup include 21 Savage, Calvin Harris, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, City Girls, Big Sean, Charli XCX and a host of others. The music festival, which was originally supposed to take place on April 10-12 and 17-19, in Indio, California, has now been postponed to October 9-11 and October 16-18, 2020, while Stagecoach, a popular country music festival, which was scheduled for April 24-26 in Indio, will now take place October 23-25.

A statement from Goldenvoice, the production company behind Coachella and Stagecoach, shared via Instagram, reads:

At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.

Read the full statement below.

Photo Credit: Coachella