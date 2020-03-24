Coronavirus: Confirmed Cases have Passed 382,000 Worldwide | Check Out Recent Updates

According to Worldometer‘s live coronavirus tracking, the reported cases worldwide have reached 382,570, with 16,578 deaths and 102,522 recoveries.

The International Olympic Committee to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The 2020 Summer Olympics will most likely be postponed, USA Today reports. Although full details have yet to be announced, the International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the games would most likely be delayed until 2021 and that the IOC will make a final decision over the next four weeks.

The news comes after weeks of back-and-forth between the IOC and the athletic community. The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo were scheduled to begin on July 24, but multiple athletic groups have called for them to be postponed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Athletes in countries affected by coronavirus have limited ability to effectively prepare for a July event.

Project Runway Winner Geoffrey Mac breaks down as his best friend dies from coronavirus

American fashion designer Geoffrey Mac was unable to control his tears on Instagram as he mourned his best friend who died from coronavirus. In the Instagram video, Geoffrey said:

Hi, it’s Geoffrey Mac. I lost my best friend today from the coronavirus, Nashom Wooden. And I just want to make sure that everybody out there stays healthy and takes care of each other because the virus is really real. And I’m just so sorry.

As he spoke, the sound of an ambulance siren can be heard in the background

Arsenal Manager Mike Arteta is now free from coronavirus

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta revealed that he has now fully recovered from coronavirus. The 37-year-old football manager tested positive for the virus 10 days ago, just before the Premier League postponed all its fixtures.

Players and staff at Arsenal have been self-isolating since Arteta was diagnosed, but the Spaniard believes he is now back to full health. Speaking to Spanish television Channel La Sexta, Arteta said:

I’m very well now, I feel that I have recovered, it took me three or four days to start feeling much better and with more energy, to leave the symptoms behind, and now the truth is that I feel very well. As a result of the current situation, we are clear it would be inappropriate and irresponsible to ask players to come back at this time, therefore our men’s first team, women and academy players are all remaining at home. Stay at home and save lives. I got a call from the board of directors after training while I was in my car and they told me the president of Olympiakos had tested positive, and everyone who had been in contact was at risk. I went on to tell them that I wasn’t feeling well and that we had a situation because we had lots of players that had been in contact with them. We had a game against Manchester City the next day and obviously we couldn’t put lots of people at risk without saying anything. Obviously all those who had been in contact with me had to go into quarantine, and consequently, games had to be suspended.

Boris Johnson wants citizens to stay at home

The United Kingdom went into full lockdown on Monday as the British government attempted to contain the spiraling number of coronavirus cases that have emerged in the country.

According to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the lockdown, which will be reassessed in three weeks, will close all businesses deemed nonessential.

Cuba bans all citizens from leaving

Cuba is the latest country to impose a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus – banning Cubans from leaving, closing schools and suspending inter-regional public transport.

Last Friday, foreign tourists were barred from entering the country. Cuba has so far confirmed 40 cases.

Philippines reports 39 new coronavirus cases

The Philippine health ministry confirmed 39 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 501.

According to New York Times, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told reporters that 33 people have so far died from the virus while 19 people have recovered.

Separately, the economic planning agency raised concern about the state of the economy, saying there was a possibility it could contract as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Public transit will start up again in Wuhan as number of cases reduce

The central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the global outbreak started, said on Tuesday that public transportation would resume within 24 hours and residents would be allowed to leave the city beginning April 8 as infections appeared to be dwindling after a weekslong lockdown.

According to The Guardian, while the officially reported number of locally transmitted infections in China has dropped dramatically over the last weeks, but imported cases continue to rise.

President Trump hints at a short nationwide shutdown

President Trump, in a nearly two-hour coronavirus briefing, hinted on Monday that the economic shutdown meant to halt the spread of the virus across the country would not be extended.

Trump revealed that America will again and soon be open for business, without providing a timeline for when he believes normal economic activity could resume.

“We’re not going to let the cure be worse than the problem,” said Mr. Trump at a press briefing late Monday. He said his administration would make a decision on the “opening of our country” once the 15-day period ends.

THANK YOU to the everyday heroes who are caring for patients, maintaining supply lines, keeping families fed, and making incredible accommodations to serve their communities. pic.twitter.com/SUe50TD4mI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 24, 2020

Beijing orders all overseas arrivals to self-quarantine as former outbreak epicenter Hubei draws down travel restrictions

Beijing authorities will require all overseas arrivals into the city to be tested for covid-19 and self-quarantine, according to a new directive published Tuesday, as part of the country’s ramped-up response to rising cases of imported coronavirus.

Beijing’s new measures against travelers from abroad came as Hubei province, the original center of the outbreak, announced Tuesday that it would be lifting its own restrictions on movement in and out of the region except for Wuhan, the hardest hit city.

According to ABC news, Beijing’s new restrictions, which go into effect Wednesday, additionally require anyone who traveled into the Chinese capital from abroad within the last 14-days to be tested.