Connect with us

Music Sweet Spot

Daddy Showkey is in the Running for Father of the Year

Music Scoop

It's a Transformation! Lady Gaga is All Shades of Incredible on Paper Magazine's Latest Issue

Music

Burna Boy drops Sparkling New Visuals for "Odogwu" | WATCH on BN

Music

Ecool's Album "New Side" is Here | Listen on BN

Music

New Music: Shatta Wale - Scum Bag

BN TV Music

N6 wants Nigerians to Show More Love to One Another on Ndani TV's "Just Say It" | Watch

Music Scoop

Guess who Just Got a YouTube Gold Plaque - Sinach 👏🏾

Music

New Music: Selebobo - Eliza

Music

OmoAkin drops New Single "Gbon" | Listen on BN

Music Scoop

Joey Akan's Conversation with Asa is a Classic & You HAVE TO Read It 👌🏾

Music

Daddy Showkey is in the Running for Father of the Year

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Daddy Showkey is so excited as his son turns a year older.

Really, he’s shared videos and photos with the loveliest captions celebrating his son as he turns 23.

His son’s the nicest human he knows, he wrote, and he’ll never forget the day he had him.

Happy Birthday to one nicest human being I have ever seen my son, @genesisthelion I am very happy to be Called Papa Ray ! Ba Raymond!! I cannot forget today

Happy Birthday to my son @genesisthelion today 23years ago I became dad , that is the day my life ooo

Check out the videos and photos:

Photo Credit: genesisthelion

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Biodun Da-Silva: 5 Ways to Bounce Back After a Setback

BN Prose: Honey, It’s Time We Go Crazy by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: The Pressure of Being a Man in Nigeria

Ivie Temitayo-Ibitoye: The Difference Between Sponsors & Mentors

Mfonobong Inyang: Dear Amazing Woman, You’re Doing Well!

Advertisement
css.php