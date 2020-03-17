Music
Daddy Showkey is in the Running for Father of the Year
Daddy Showkey is so excited as his son turns a year older.
Really, he’s shared videos and photos with the loveliest captions celebrating his son as he turns 23.
His son’s the nicest human he knows, he wrote, and he’ll never forget the day he had him.
Happy Birthday to one nicest human being I have ever seen my son, @genesisthelion I am very happy to be Called Papa Ray ! Ba Raymond!! I cannot forget today
Happy Birthday to my son @genesisthelion today 23years ago I became dad , that is the day my life ooo
Photo Credit: genesisthelion