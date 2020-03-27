Connect with us

Chef Chioma tests Positive for Coronavirus but We Know She'll Beat it! ❤️

Davido shared that his fiance, Chioma (Chef Chi) tested positive to the pandemic, coronavirus.

Chioma recently returned from London with their baby, David Jnr, although, she had no symptoms and feels perfectly fine. Davido, too, recently returned from the US and due to their recent travel history, they decided to take themselves and all close associates they came in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March.

Sharing the devastating news on Instagram, he wrote:

Hey everyone ! I came back recently from America after cancelling tour. My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby. We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history we decided to take ourselves and our all close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March. Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby. We are however doing perfectly fine and she is even still yet to show any symptoms whatsoever. She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self isolation for the minimum 14 days. I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus! Together we can beat this!
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

