Chef Chioma tests Positive for Coronavirus but We Know She’ll Beat it! ❤️

Davido shared that his fiance, Chioma (Chef Chi) tested positive to the pandemic, coronavirus.

Chioma recently returned from London with their baby, David Jnr, although, she had no symptoms and feels perfectly fine. Davido, too, recently returned from the US and due to their recent travel history, they decided to take themselves and all close associates they came in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March.

Sharing the devastating news on Instagram, he wrote: