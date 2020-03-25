Connect with us

Weddings

BN Bridal: The High Impact Glamour Collection by Ugandan Designer, Fatumahasha

Weddings

A Friend Thought they'd be Perfect Together! See Tola & Tayo's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Beauty BN TV Career Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Please DO NOT Spread Fake News About the Coronavirus

Weddings

With Love from Ghana! Tracy & Kennedy's Spectacular Wedding

Weddings

He saw her Picture & knew he wanted to Meet her! Rasheeda & Quadri's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

All the Can’t Miss Sweet Stories We Loved This Week on BellaNaija Weddings

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Nollywood Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

A Coronavirus-Free Day at BellaNaija

Weddings

BN Weddings Video: Sabrina & Daniel's Jamaican-Nigerian Wedding

Sweet Spot Weddings

Loving all the Sweetness from Anita Adetoye & Emmanuel Ikubese's Wedding ❤️

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 328

Weddings

BN Bridal: The High Impact Glamour Collection by Ugandan Designer, Fatumahasha

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The High Impact Glamour bridal collection by Ugandan designer, Fatumahasha has got some looks you might want to try out. Every bride-to-be will find something that tells their personal style. Plus, there are also designs that will completely make a wedding guest fashion statement in the collection. You definitely want to check them out.

See a short description of the collection from the designer:

The ‘High Impact Glamour’ by Fatumahasha is a Ugandan fashion brand is a new collection tailored specifically for wedding guests who want to show up and make a statement. The team worked with some of the most exquisite fabrics and colours on this collection, breaking some of their own rules in the process. According to Fatumah Asha, the creative director of the brand, purple isn’t one of her favourite colours yet it featured a lot. “This year I’m doing everything I said I would never do, working with every colour I said I “don’t like”. We are all being reckless and uncomfortable,” she offered.

 

 

Credits

Dresses: @fatumahasha
Belle: @mrs.bainomugisha |@bettinahtianah
Decor: @pinkcoconutdecor
Makeup: @mubirusylvans
Photography: @dynamicweddingphotography

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch!Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.comInstagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Peter Molokwu: Outgrowing Friendships is a Part of Life… Embrace It!

#BellaNaijaWCW Tony Joy is Empowering Rural Women With Durian Nigeria

Self Isolation Starter Pack: Fun Things to do While you’re Stuck at Home

BN Book Excerpt: Get Your Foot Off My Neck by Ola Morin-Muhammed

BN Prose: A Time To Leave by Nneamaka Onochie

Advertisement
css.php