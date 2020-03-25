The High Impact Glamour bridal collection by Ugandan designer, Fatumahasha has got some looks you might want to try out. Every bride-to-be will find something that tells their personal style. Plus, there are also designs that will completely make a wedding guest fashion statement in the collection. You definitely want to check them out.

See a short description of the collection from the designer:

The ‘High Impact Glamour’ by Fatumahasha is a Ugandan fashion brand is a new collection tailored specifically for wedding guests who want to show up and make a statement. The team worked with some of the most exquisite fabrics and colours on this collection, breaking some of their own rules in the process. According to Fatumah Asha, the creative director of the brand, purple isn’t one of her favourite colours yet it featured a lot. “This year I’m doing everything I said I would never do, working with every colour I said I “don’t like”. We are all being reckless and uncomfortable,” she offered.

