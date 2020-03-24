IK Osakioduwa is Putting Rumors of Coronavirus to Rest

IK Osakioduwa has come out to debunk the rumours making rounds that he has coronavirus.

IK shared a video on his Instagram on Monday to clear the air on reports suggesting that he had attended the 2020 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), which he hosted, after contracting coronavirus while in the UK.

In his words:

I’m seeing people passing messages on WhatsApp that I travelled to London, came back with the coronavirus, took it to the AMVCAs, took it to some clubs. I haven’t been to London in a very long time. I haven’t been to that club… I don’t have coronavirus

Watch the video: