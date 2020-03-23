Connect with us

We Bet You Never Knew these Hollywood Stars are Nigerians

Please DO NOT Spread Fake News About the Coronavirus

Lola OJ is the Beautiful Cover Star of this Mother’s Day Edition of Tribe & Elan Magazine

Catch Up on Episode 1 - 9 of Obi Emelonye's Medical TV Series "Heart and Soul"

We Can't Forget these Music Stars & their Delectable Performances in Nollywood Movies

Check out Six Celebrities whose Parents are also Famous

TV Shows We Wish Would Get a Remake

BNMovieFeature: We are Celebrating International Women’s Month with Women-Produced Movies | WATCH “Till Death Do Us Part” by Tope Oshin

A Coronavirus-Free Day at BellaNaija

WATCH Another Exciting Episode of "Skinny Girl in Transit" - Dinner is Served

Either fully or partially Nigerian, we are super talented and every one has proven how extraordinary they are in all fields, most especially in the entertainment industry. It’s always so amazing when we see our own peeps making waves outside the shores of Nigeria and making us proud.

White folks pushing for diversity and inclusivity in Hollywood, and the likes of Tyler Perry and Jordan Peele actually doing the work, it’s a wonderful time for black stars.

You must already be conversant with names like Chiwetel Ejiofor, David Oyelowo, Uzo Aduba, John Boyega among others who are actually Nigerian-descents and are making major waves in Hollywood, but what about the new ones you haven’t been paying attention to?

As the numbers continue to grow, here are some talented actors of Nigerian descent taking Hollywood by the storm.

Cynthia Erivo 

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Cynthia Erivo arriving for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Her name is Cynthia Onyedinmanasu Chinasaokwu Erivo, and she is an English actress, singer, and songwriter. She is a beneficiary of several awards, including a Tony Award and a Grammy Award, and has been nominated for two Academy Awards.

She starred in films such as “The Color Purple“, “Widows“, “Bad Times at the El Royale“, and her award-winning performance as Harriet Tubman in the biopic “Harriet” is applaudable.

O. T. Fagbenle

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 27: O-T Fagbenle attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Olatunde Olateju Olaolorun “O. T.” Fagbenle, also referred to as O-T, is an English actor, writer and director. He was born in London to a Yoruba father, Tunde Fagbenle and a British mother, Ally Bedford. O.T has starred in movies and shows such as “Grownups“, “Silence in the Library“, “Forest of the Dead“, “The Handmaid’s Tale“, “Looking“, amongst many more films.

Carmen Ejogo

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: Carmen Ejogo attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Carmen Elizabeth Ejogo is a British actress and singer, born to a Scottish mother, Elizabeth (née Douglas), and a Nigerian father, Charles Ejogo. She starred in films such as “Love’s Labour’s Lost“, “What’s the Worst That Could Happen?“, “Away We Go“, among others.

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje is a British actor, director, and former fashion model, born to Nigerian parents in Washington D.C. Adewale has featured in blockbuster movies like “The Bourne Identity“, “Pompeii“, “The Mummy Returns” and many more.

Gbenga Akinnagbe

Gbenga Akinnagbe is an American actor and writer born in Washington, D.C. to Yoruba parents. He is best known for his role in HBO series “The Wire” another HBO series, “The Deuce“.

Hakeem Kae-Kazim

Hakeem Kae-Kazim

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, but originally from Ogun State, Hakeem Kae-Kazim is a British-Nigerian actor best known for his performance in the Starz television series “Black Sails,” and his role in the 2004 drama film “Hotel Rwanda“.
Even though he left Nigeria for a while, he still featured in Nigerian movies like “Last Flight to Abuja“, “Half Of A Yellow Sun” and “Black November“.

Nonso Anozie

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 11: Nonso Anozie arrives at “Harriet” World Premiere Party Hosted By CÎROC Vodka at Mister C, during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by GP Images/Getty Images for ICONINK)

Nonso Anozie is best known for his role as Xaro Xhoan Daxos in the TV series, “Game of Thrones“, his appearance in “Dracula“, “Zoo, and the Captain of the Guards in “Cinderella“.

We know the list is endless. What Hollywood star of Nigerian descent do you know?

