Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Babies on Board! These Celebrities are Expecting a Baby in 2020 & We Can't Wait

Scoop

Layal Tinubu is Celebrating her 30th Birthday with a Baby Bump + Read her Husband's Sweet Note to her

Beauty BN TV Career Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Please DO NOT Spread Fake News About the Coronavirus

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Everyone is Making an Effort to Keep the World Smiling | WATCH

Scoop

Eku Edewor is Appreciating the Beauty of Motherhood

Nollywood Scoop

Obi Emelonye is Donating Coronavirus Test Kits & Masks to Lagos State for his Birthday

Scoop Sweet Spot

These Celebrities aren't Letting the Day Go By without a "Thank You" to their Mothers

Movies & TV Scoop

Lola OJ is the Beautiful Cover Star of this Mother’s Day Edition of Tribe & Elan Magazine

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Check out Six Celebrities whose Parents are also Famous

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Nollywood Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

A Coronavirus-Free Day at BellaNaija

Scoop

Babies on Board! These Celebrities are Expecting a Baby in 2020 & We Can’t Wait

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

We’re counting down to the birth dates of the newest celebrity babies! If you’re expecting a baby this year, then you’ve got some celebrity company. From reality TV stars to A-list actors and singers. There is a baby boom happening in celebrity circles right now.

Check out some of our favorite celebrities that have a bun in the oven.

Mercy Johnson Okojie and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie made the revelation that they are expecting their fourth child with a photo of their baby’s ultrasound and it was the cutest thing ever. The couple already have a boy and two girls.

Katie Perry and Orlando Bloom: Katy Perry shocked fans a few weeks ago when the music video for her new single, “Never Worn White” showed her rocking a bump. “Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam-packed summer…” Perry captioned the clip she posted to Instagram.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first child, Multiple sources from Just Jared revealed that Sophie Turner and Joe are expecting their first child. The 23-year-old Game of Thrones actor and 30-year-old pop star got married in Vegas in May 2019 and hosted a second ceremony in France a month later.

Nikki and Brie Bella: We absolutely love it when twin sisters are pregnant at the same time and they’re due just a week and a half apart. Brie is expecting her second child with her pro-wrestler husband, Daniel Bryan, while this will be Nikki’s first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev from Dancing With the Stars.

Ciara and Russell Wilson: Ciara and her NFL quarterback husband, Russell Wilson are expecting their second child together. The singer announced the big news on Instagram with a photo taken by Russell and the simple caption “Number 3.”

Photo Credit: @thebriebella

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Please DO NOT Spread Fake News About the Coronavirus

Temitope Isedowo of AfriLabs is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Chidinma Eke: Social Distancing? What’s that?

Eniola Olaosebikan: Dear Teenage Me

BN Book Excerpt: Identity by Oluwatosin Arodudu

Advertisement
css.php