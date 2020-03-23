Babies on Board! These Celebrities are Expecting a Baby in 2020 & We Can’t Wait

We’re counting down to the birth dates of the newest celebrity babies! If you’re expecting a baby this year, then you’ve got some celebrity company. From reality TV stars to A-list actors and singers. There is a baby boom happening in celebrity circles right now.

Check out some of our favorite celebrities that have a bun in the oven.

Mercy Johnson Okojie and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie made the revelation that they are expecting their fourth child with a photo of their baby’s ultrasound and it was the cutest thing ever. The couple already have a boy and two girls.

Katie Perry and Orlando Bloom: Katy Perry shocked fans a few weeks ago when the music video for her new single, “Never Worn White” showed her rocking a bump. “Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam-packed summer…” Perry captioned the clip she posted to Instagram.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first child, Multiple sources from Just Jared revealed that Sophie Turner and Joe are expecting their first child. The 23-year-old Game of Thrones actor and 30-year-old pop star got married in Vegas in May 2019 and hosted a second ceremony in France a month later.

Nikki and Brie Bella: We absolutely love it when twin sisters are pregnant at the same time and they’re due just a week and a half apart. Brie is expecting her second child with her pro-wrestler husband, Daniel Bryan, while this will be Nikki’s first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev from Dancing With the Stars.

Ciara and Russell Wilson: Ciara and her NFL quarterback husband, Russell Wilson are expecting their second child together. The singer announced the big news on Instagram with a photo taken by Russell and the simple caption “Number 3.”

Photo Credit: @thebriebella