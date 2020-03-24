Movies & TV
Our Celebrities are Sensitizing Us on How to Stay Safe
No one can deny the fact that we currently live in the reality of a coronavirus pandemic, and with the daily increase in the number of cases, self isolation and quarantine are becoming inevitable.
So far, media platforms around the world are doing a great job of sensitizing citizens on how to be safe during the pandemic. Now, celebrities are also stepping up to the task by using their platforms to create a helpful and even fun awareness on coronavirus because fans and followers tend to listen better if it’s coming from their faves.
Check out some of our celebrities that have taken it upon themselves to sensitize us on the coronavirus.
Kate Henshaw
#MondayMotivation Keep Active…..🏃♀️ 13.53km done and dusted!! Follow @ncdcgov @lagoshealth @who for verified info on the #covid_19 Cough into your elbow Wash your hands for at least 20secs Keep a hand sanitizer handy and use often. Practice social distancing Cover your nose and mouth Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth… Keep safe people…🙏 Don't spread panic pls…🙏 🎶 Lionel Richie Good morning my dears #K8DGR8 #KTG #Oluwakate #oluwatojuk8 #Oluwadurotik8 #Oluwaniolusoagutank8 #oluwanifek8 #oluwawapeluk8 #Oluwaferank8
Alex Ekubo
Denola Grey
Hi everyone, I’ve officially teamed up with the communications support team at the NCDC ( Nigeria Centre for Disease Control ) @NCDCgov to spread accurate and verified information about the necessary steps to take during this COVID-19 or Coronavirus outbreak. : I will be updating my stories and highlights with infographics and direct swipe links to the NCDC page, so that we can all receive the same information. Please share this information so as many people as possible can see it. : Let’s take this seriously and be responsible. Every individual taking full responsibility and care, can help flatten the curve and save lives. I don’t want us to panic, but we do have to exercise discipline and acknowledge how real this is. Please take care of yourselves and each other . We will get through this. Be kind. Love always, DG
Mercy Aigbe
Kenny Blaq
Hilda Dokubo
Helllllloooo Just checking up on all of you who make my world beautiful. Please whether they are telling us the whole truth or not, just remember that you can stay alive and save friends and family from worrying by respecting the safety tips. If you have been around infected persons, or think you might be at risk or have symtoms that look like #covıd19 Remember we are in this together. Please #socialdistancingsaveslives #selfisolate #washyourhandsregularly #drinkwarmliquids #donottouchyourface #avoidcrowdedplaces #donotselfmedicate #callforhelp This too shall pass. Love you loads😍😍😍
Dakore Egbuson
“When you can’t control what’s happening, challenge yourself to control the way you’re responding, That’s where the power lies” In this context, I know we all feel powerless against this #covıd19 virus 🦠 but we can take steps to #flattenthecurve by staying home, washing hands with soap/using hand sanitizer, keeping our surroundings clean, practice #socialdistancing, eat healthy life/giving foods, take lots of Vitamin C and multivitamin supplements and if you’ve been out of the country or exposed practice #selfisolation and call the authorities to get tested. This is the time to truly be our brothers and sisters keeper. This is also a time to reflect, go within with prayer 🙏🏾 and meditation 🧘🏽♀️ to ask God and Mother Nature to heal the world 🌎 We can beat this only if we take responsibility and do our own bit. I love you guys❤️ let’s stay safe remembering that las las #Godsgotus🙏🏾 #faithoverfear💫 #positivevibesonly💯 Mua: @temmyforsure 💋 Hair: Wale for @haircraft_
Faithia Williams
Corona virus is real…… Please let’s all do the necessary things we are asked to do🙏🏻 Sanitize your hand from time to time, Stay away from crowd, Drink a lot of water, Take vitamins and most importantly STAY AT HOME🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Message from #Tampan @tampanworldwide…@authenticmuy ,@femiadebayosalami ,@sanyeri12 ,@adekolatijani1 ,@sotayogaga @odunomoadekola @mrlatin1510 ..
Toyin Abraham