Our Celebrities are Sensitizing Us on How to Stay Safe

IK Osakioduwa is Putting Rumors of Coronavirus to Rest

We Bet You Never Knew these Hollywood Stars are Nigerians

Lola OJ is the Beautiful Cover Star of this Mother’s Day Edition of Tribe & Elan Magazine

Catch Up on Episode 1 - 9 of Obi Emelonye's Medical TV Series "Heart and Soul"

We Can't Forget these Music Stars & their Delectable Performances in Nollywood Movies

Check out Six Celebrities whose Parents are also Famous

TV Shows We Wish Would Get a Remake

BNMovieFeature: We are Celebrating International Women’s Month with Women-Produced Movies | WATCH “Till Death Do Us Part” by Tope Oshin

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

No one can deny the fact that we currently live in the reality of a coronavirus pandemic, and with the daily increase in the number of cases, self isolation and quarantine are becoming inevitable.

So far, media platforms around the world are doing a great job of sensitizing citizens on how to be safe during the pandemic. Now, celebrities are also stepping up to the task by using their platforms to create a helpful and even fun awareness on coronavirus because fans and followers tend to listen better if it’s coming from their faves.

Check out some of our celebrities that have taken it upon themselves to sensitize us on the coronavirus.

Kate Henshaw

Alex Ekubo

Denola Grey

Hi everyone, I’ve officially teamed up with the communications support team at the NCDC ( Nigeria Centre for Disease Control ) @NCDCgov to spread accurate and verified information about the necessary steps to take during this COVID-19 or Coronavirus outbreak. : I will be updating my stories and highlights with infographics and direct swipe links to the NCDC page, so that we can all receive the same information. Please share this information so as many people as possible can see it. : Let’s take this seriously and be responsible. Every individual taking full responsibility and care, can help flatten the curve and save lives. I don’t want us to panic, but we do have to exercise discipline and acknowledge how real this is. Please take care of yourselves and each other . We will get through this. Be kind. Love always, DG

Mercy Aigbe

Kenny Blaq

Hilda Dokubo

Dakore Egbuson

“When you can’t control what’s happening, challenge yourself to control the way you’re responding, That’s where the power lies” In this context, I know we all feel powerless against this #covıd19 virus 🦠 but we can take steps to #flattenthecurve by staying home, washing hands with soap/using hand sanitizer, keeping our surroundings clean, practice #socialdistancing, eat healthy life/giving foods, take lots of Vitamin C and multivitamin supplements and if you’ve been out of the country or exposed practice #selfisolation and call the authorities to get tested. This is the time to truly be our brothers and sisters keeper. This is also a time to reflect, go within with prayer 🙏🏾 and meditation 🧘🏽‍♀️ to ask God and Mother Nature to heal the world 🌎 We can beat this only if we take responsibility and do our own bit. I love you guys❤️ let’s stay safe remembering that las las #Godsgotus🙏🏾 #faithoverfear💫 #positivevibesonly💯 Mua: @temmyforsure 💋 Hair: Wale for @haircraft_

Faithia Williams

Toyin Abraham

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

