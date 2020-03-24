Connect with us

No Gym, No Problem!⁣ With Nicole Chikwe's Hack

You Need to Watch this Fun Vlog Episode with #BBNaija's Khafi & Alex

Our Celebrities are Sensitizing Us on How to Stay Safe

IK Osakioduwa is Putting Rumors of Coronavirus to Rest

We Bet You Never Knew these Hollywood Stars are Nigerians

Babies on Board! These Celebrities are Expecting a Baby in 2020 & We Can't Wait

Layal Tinubu is Celebrating her 30th Birthday with a Baby Bump + Read her Husband's Sweet Note to her

Please DO NOT Spread Fake News About the Coronavirus

Everyone is Making an Effort to Keep the World Smiling | WATCH

Eku Edewor is Appreciating the Beauty of Motherhood

With coronavirus making more and more people work from home, our everyday routines have undoubtedly been affected – including our workouts.

Thankfully, there are plenty of at-home exercises that can help you stay fit and, beauty and wellness enthusiast, Nicole Chikwe is showing us how.

Sharing a video of her workout routine, she wrote:

No Gym, No Problem!⁣

Trying to come out of this season more rested, fitter, and hopefully without an alcohol problem 😜🍷🍹 ⁣

Forgot how much I missed working out at home, thanks @mrdatare for this amazing dispenser water tip! My thighs and flutes were on FIRE!

Watch the video below and learn:

