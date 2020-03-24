Scoop
No Gym, No Problem! With Nicole Chikwe’s Hack
With coronavirus making more and more people work from home, our everyday routines have undoubtedly been affected – including our workouts.
Thankfully, there are plenty of at-home exercises that can help you stay fit and, beauty and wellness enthusiast, Nicole Chikwe is showing us how.
Sharing a video of her workout routine, she wrote:
No Gym, No Problem!
Trying to come out of this season more rested, fitter, and hopefully without an alcohol problem 😜🍷🍹
Forgot how much I missed working out at home, thanks @mrdatare for this amazing dispenser water tip! My thighs and flutes were on FIRE!
Watch the video below and learn: