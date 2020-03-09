Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Kiki Mordi is Shedding more Light on the Forceful Eviction of Tarkwa Bay Residents

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Lilian Esoro is Stepping on ALL Necks with this Birthday Shoot

Movies & TV Scoop

Chris Rock & Megalyn Echikunwoke's Relationship has Sadly Reached the End of the Road 💔

Movies & TV Scoop

YNaija's Rubbin' Minds is Airing a Special International Women’s Day Edition with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & Vimbai Mutinhiri

Movies & TV Scoop

Gbenga Akinnagbe has been Cast as a Lead Actor in the Forthcoming Hulu Series "The Old Man" 👏

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: We are Celebrating International Women’s Month with Women-Produced Movies | WATCH Emem Isong’s “Lagos Cougars”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's Here! WATCH Episode 4 of "Skinny Girl in Transit" - 'After the Blues'

Movies & TV Nollywood

Segilola Ogidan's Directorial Debut "Tainted Canvas" Premieres at Sedona International Film Festival 👏🏾

Movies & TV Scoop

In Case you were Wondering why Chrissy Teigen wants to Do Away With Her Breast Implants, Here's Why

Movies & TV Scoop

BamBam and Teddy A's Baby Girl is Here! Say Hello to Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan

Movies & TV

Kiki Mordi is Shedding more Light on the Forceful Eviction of Tarkwa Bay Residents

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Tarkwa Bay is known as a top relaxation spot for Nigerians and foreigners alike, because of it’s cool beaches. However, on Tuesday, January 21, officers of the Nigerian Navy showed up and forcefully evicted its residents, shooting sporadically in the air.

The order from the officers was for residents to gather their belongings and leave immediately. They were given only an hour to do so before demolitions began.

And now, Kiki Mordi and her Document Women team have come up with a documentarty “What Happened to Tarkwa Bay”, which takes attention away from the fun seekers, and into its settlements. Kiki Mordi is set to unravel the true story behind the forceful eviction of residents, and tell the story from the residents’ perspective.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Celebrating Some of the Amazing Women Who Contribute to BellaNaija

Atoke: The Woman Whose Name I Was Given

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: The Walls In Your Head

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 lessons at 35: Power Corrupts

Chioma Ozoemelam: Protecting Yourself in the Midst of a Pandemic

Advertisement
css.php