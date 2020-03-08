Connect with us

Meghan Markle & Harry are a Stylish Couple in Red for the Mountbatten Festival of Music

BellaNaija.com

Published

12 mins ago

 on

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan attends the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall — marking the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain’s Commandos. Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Chris Allerton.

Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London as they continue their final lap of royal duties, before officially “stepping down” on March 31.

Harry dressed in a uniform for his role as Captain-General of the Royal Marines, and Meghan matched with him in a red dress, red shoes and a red purse.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan attends the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall — marking the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain’s Commandos. Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Chris Allerton.

This is the couple’s second event together in a series of March 2020 appearances. The couple made an appearance on Thursday, at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards.

On Monday, March 9, they will be present at the Commonwealth Service, and Meghan Markle is to attend International Women’s Day events today.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan attends the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall — marking the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain’s Commandos. Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Chris Allerton.

 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan attends the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall — marking the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain’s Commandos. Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Chris Allerton.

Photo Credit: Chris Allerton

