Meghan Markle & Harry are a Stylish Couple in Red for the Mountbatten Festival of Music

Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London as they continue their final lap of royal duties, before officially “stepping down” on March 31.

Harry dressed in a uniform for his role as Captain-General of the Royal Marines, and Meghan matched with him in a red dress, red shoes and a red purse.

This is the couple’s second event together in a series of March 2020 appearances. The couple made an appearance on Thursday, at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards.

On Monday, March 9, they will be present at the Commonwealth Service, and Meghan Markle is to attend International Women’s Day events today.

Photo Credit: Chris Allerton