YNaija's Rubbin' Minds is Airing a Special International Women’s Day Edition with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & Vimbai Mutinhiri

Gbenga Akinnagbe has been Cast as a Lead Actor in the Forthcoming Hulu Series "The Old Man" 👏

#BNMovieFeature: We are Celebrating International Women’s Month with Women-Produced Movies | WATCH Emem Isong’s “Lagos Cougars”

It's Here! WATCH Episode 4 of "Skinny Girl in Transit" - 'After the Blues'

Segilola Ogidan's Directorial Debut "Tainted Canvas" Premieres at Sedona International Film Festival 👏🏾

In Case you were Wondering why Chrissy Teigen wants to Do Away With Her Breast Implants, Here's Why

BamBam and Teddy A's Baby Girl is Here! Say Hello to Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan

Gabrielle Union now has a Children's Book titled "Welcome to the Party" 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

Coronavirus: Fans of James Bond will have to Wait for “No Time To Die”

Nigeria's Kemi Adetiba is Among Netflix's 55 Groundbreaking Women in Entertainment

On Sunday, March 8th, the International Women’s Day will be celebrated worldwide and Rubbin’ Minds will join the celebration by unveiling a special new series.

The special series will be co-hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and Zimbabwean television personality Vimbai Mutinhiri. The series will showcase and celebrate powerful and successful women who overcame personal, professional, even national obstacles to get to where they are, and in so doing are positioned to motivate, educate, mobilize and inspire a new generation of women to drive new realities for the women in Nigeria and the African continent by extension.

The co-hosts will bring together the force of the West African and Southern African regions to put a spotlight on women’s issues in Nigeria.

In a statement released by the producer, Seun Oluyemi:

 The special edition of Rubbin’ Minds for March will focus on the power of women, and more importantly, the show will highlight gender issues and women empowerment, while engaging other successful women in Nigeria who are beacons of hope to share their stories, elevate and advance societal causes.

The special series of Rubbin’ Minds, will begin airing at 3 pm on Channels Television.

