Nigerian-American actor Gbenga Akinnagbe is set to star as a lead actor in an upcoming thriller series “The Old Man“.

Akinnagbe will play Julian, a highly trained special ops contractor sent to hunt down Chase, with whom he shares many similarities.

The series is directed by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine and will begin airing later this year on Hulu.

Photo Credit: @gbengaakinnagbe