Coronavirus: Is Lagos State Ready to Curb the Spread of the Epidemic? Here’s what we Know

Is Lagos State fully ‘kitted’ and ready to curb the spread of the Coronavirus?

Well, it’s no news that the Lagos State government confirmed the first case of the virus from an Italian businessman who stayed in Lagos and also in Ogun State. The patient has since being kept under isolation at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

The Lagos and Ogun State government has identified at least 100 persons who had contact with the infected victim and precautionary measures have been carried out as swiftly as possible in preventing the spread of the virus in other parts of the state and Nigeria at large.

Various reports alleged that the “patient attempted to escape from the isolation ward due to what it described as the unsuitable condition of the Infectious Diseases Control Hospital in Yaba”, and the question “Is Lagos really ready to curb the spread of the virus” has been on everyone’s mind.

Well, maybe this Twitter thread shared by the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on New Media, Jubril A. Gawat will help us decide.

Jubril Gawat is taking us on a tour of the Lagos State-owned infectious Disease Hospital and the Doctor in charge, Bowale Abimbola also shared more information on the virus and patient.

Read the thread.

Good afternoon, So I am here at the Lagos State owned Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba Lagos where the where the Coronavirus index patient is being managed. Follow official updates .. I will share a lot of info on this thread.#CoronaVirusUpdate #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/SvNM0GoHrl — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) March 1, 2020

This was where the index patient was kept at first for privacy purposes, as the ward was being prepared .. This place is also a well air conditioned and equipped set of rooms .. pic.twitter.com/5vxwDiTXri — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) March 1, 2020

Dr Bowale Abimbola, The MD Mainland General Hospital, Yaba taking us round the facility … He says this is where the index patient is being kept at the moment and other parts are also under maintenance for full use. pic.twitter.com/F1l8yH4ixJ — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) March 1, 2020

Dr Abimbola explaining that he and the Commissioner for Health spoke with the index patient at the former place shown here, says it was safe from the distance … pic.twitter.com/Q1qTt50CI1 — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) March 1, 2020

The Inside of the Tent … Work is ongoing … Beds are already there on standby … Work will be done soon … and all this is just in case we have many more patients .. pic.twitter.com/VrAI1chvaW — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) March 1, 2020

Finally …. We also have a “Mobile Clinic” … It can deploy 30 beds to also support this operation .. This also is just in case we have more patients … But it is here and on Standby … @LSMOH @ProfAkinAbayomi @jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat pic.twitter.com/0BR1zQIhMW — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) March 1, 2020

The Deputy Governor @drobafemihamzat just arrived … He is washing his hands here … DG asked why not soap .. This one here is for the workers around here or people visiting this place pic.twitter.com/jA9cc7HGob — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) March 1, 2020

The Incident Commander, Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu also washing his hands … as he begins the tour of the facility pic.twitter.com/trJD3x1rlG — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) March 1, 2020

Made your decision?

Check out the photos of the isolation centre.

The ward where the index patient is being kept

The Ongoing Renovation

Tents & More Beds, just incase…

The Biosecurity Level 3 Lab

Let’s stay calm and remember to protect ourselves!