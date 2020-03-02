Connect with us

Promotions

Sujimoto presents its First IMAX Standard Cinema for Residents of the LucreziaBySujimoto in Banana Island🕺🏽

Promotions

British Council's #ThanksToYou Campaign is a Remarkable way to Mark its 75th Year of Service in Nigeria

Promotions

First Bank emerges as Oil and Gas Banker of the Year at the 2019 Patrons' Dinner and Industry Awards

Promotions

Trophy fetes Eto, launches Castle Africa 5s'

Promotions

Introducing Lord’s Dry Gin’s First-Ever Ambassador, Tobi Bakre 🥂

Promotions

The Leadership Project & Zenera Consulting to host the Maiden Edition of the West African Business Leaders’ Summit | March 4th

Promotions

Zippy Logistics made the 2020 Lagos Polo Tournament Memorable with an All-Expense paid Trip to Seychelles

Promotions

Helen Oritsejafor is bringing her Global Book Tour to Lagos & this is based on Popular Demand | March 7

Promotions

Register for an Insightful Session with GTBank CEO, Segun Agbaje at SMW2020 | February 27

Promotions

La Casera excites Consumers in Kano as Winners emerge in the "La Casera Refresh & Connect" Promo

Promotions

Sujimoto presents its First IMAX Standard Cinema for Residents of the LucreziaBySujimoto in Banana Island🕺🏽

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

LucreziaBySujimoto in Banana Island

Introducing, the 1st IMAX standard cinema for residents of the LucreziaBySujimoto in Banana Island! This development will be the tallest residential building in Banana Island with:

  • 4 Bedroom Maisonette
  • 4 car parks
  • 2BQ
  • Approximately 600m2
  • 1st fully automated building in Nigeria
  • Virtual Golf
  • And many unique features.

Call Dami now on 0818 325 5555 for more info.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Femi Taiwo of LEAP Africa is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Bolutife Sanwo: “I Know How You Feel”… Things Not To Say to Someone Who is Grieving

Amina Alabi: The Vagina Doesn’t Come with a Pre-installed Cooking App

Olawunmi Adegoke: The Mind – Life’s Power Toolkit

Advertisement
css.php