Sujimoto presents its First IMAX Standard Cinema for Residents of the LucreziaBySujimoto in Banana Island🕺🏽

Introducing, the 1st IMAX standard cinema for residents of the LucreziaBySujimoto in Banana Island! This development will be the tallest residential building in Banana Island with:

4 Bedroom Maisonette

4 car parks

2BQ

Approximately 600m2

1st fully automated building in Nigeria

Virtual Golf

And many unique features.

Call Dami now on 0818 325 5555 for more info.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content