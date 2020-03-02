Connect with us

HMD Global Empowers Nigerian Students with Nokia 'Change Ya Level' Campus Tour

HMD Global, the home of Nokia Phones recently launched two smartphones in Nigeria, the Nokia C1 and Nokia 2.3 smartphones. The excitement continued as the Nokia C1 and Nokia 2.3 shared in some fun in campuses across the country. ‘Change Ya Level’ was the theme
for the activities on campus, showing students how they can achieve more, with the help of Nokia Smartphones and the latest Google Innovations.

Benefits like Google assistant, AI assisted battery and great camera features all assist students in their daily lives, side hustles and aspirations.

On the side-lines of the ‘Change Ya Level’ activation, the brand organized masterclass sessions to empower students in Photography, Social Media and Makeup. The major highlights in each session were the excitement the vital role that the Nokia C1 and Nokia 2.3 smartphones can play in their everyday lives and more importantly, in growing their online game.

For those whose ‘hustle’ is photography, the Nokia C1 and Nokia 2.3 are the perfect companions. The Nokia C1 has a front facing flash and 5MP camera and the Nokia 2.3 is able to capture the best shots, even under low light conditions. The 3G browsing experience empowers the social media enthusiasts to do great work while also allowing those interested in makeup to grow their hustle on social media.

In all, the campus tour touched base at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Imo State University, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos State University, University of Port Harcourt and Rivers State University. The Nokia C1 is definitely the game-changer and with Nokia phones, it just keeps getting better.

