Let's welcome Teezee, the New Marketing Executive for Eventful 👏🏽

BellaNaija.com

Published

26 mins ago

 on

Teezee Eventful Marketing Executive

Eventful the pioneer events management and consultancy company in Nigeria announce with great pleasure and excitement the appointment of Teni Zaccheaus Jr AKA Teezee as Marketing Executive and Creative Consultant for Eventful and Harbour Point Event Centre, both in Lagos.

Teezee who is more popularly known from the music collective DRB Lasgidi is also a Co-Founder of the millennial-focused Native Magazine/Nativeland. Teezee is a brand consultant and creative entrepreneur who has worked with the likes of Jameson, UBA and Nike; strategically advising and connecting top brands with emerging target communities they seek to genuinely engage with.

His great and diverse cultural insights, experience and network across and beyond the millennial generation would help bring a new wave of innovation and disruption in the event experiences Eventful and Harbour Point will be creating for this unique and vibrant audience, further driving the growth and expansion of the company. Exciting times ahead as Teezee joins the team and drives great and unforgettable experiences!
—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–
Sponsored Content 

BellaNaija.com

