HMD Global delivers Regular Software & Security Updates for Nokia Smartphone Users

#RevolutionNow - Nigerian Youths awakening to fight Injustice

Nigerian Influencers Aduke Bey & Onyiibekeh Embrace Freedom with YSL's New Fragrance LIBRE

Polo Avenue Summer Sale 2020: Gucci, Bottega, Berluti & More - Enjoy up to 70% off on Some of the Most Prestigious Fashion Brands

Get Ready for Fun & Excitement at its Climax this September with these 11 New Series on Showmax

LeonardoBySujimoto is Offering Luxury and a Mind blowing Investment Plan with Incredible ROI in 2 years

Hurray! There is so much to Win in the Ongoing Mega Millions Promo from 9Mobile + Customers get to Enjoy 100% Data Bonus

Laughter On Lockdown! Okey Bakassi is set to Host the First-ever Live TV Comedy Show on Independence Day | October 1st

JCDecaux Grace Lake is taking its commitment to Lagos a notch higher with the expansion of LATIS across the State

The New Economy Booster Launch by Impact Hub Lagos was an Insightful Gathering & We have photos

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, brings one of the most secure Android experiences to the mobile market by delivering regular software and security updates to ensure peace of mind for Nokia smartphone customers.

Nokia smartphones lead in software and security updates against other major Android brands with 94% of the portfolio updated to the latest Android version within a year of release. Additionally, with up to two years of free OS upgrades, Nokia smartphones provide access to the latest innovations for longer.

Being one of the only smartphone manufacturers to bring the benefits of regular software updates across price points, HMD Global stays true to its promise to provide a premium experience to all. The latest version of Android 10 is already available across the majority of the Nokia smartphone range.

With Nokia smartphones, customers get a pure, secure, and up-to-date Android experience, ensuring there is no bloatware for added peace of mind. Research by F-Secure Consulting reviewing flagship smartphones found that pre-loaded applications in handsets with custom Android skins can create flaws and gaps that can be taken advantage of for malicious intent.

In July 2020, HMD Global reaffirmed its commitment to mobile, enterprise, and cybersecurity through the creation of the Centre of Excellence in Tampere, Finland. The research and development hub is exploring new ways of delivering technology such as remote device locking, enterprise mobility management, mobile device software security, secure network communication, and black-box testing.

Joseph Umunakwe, General Manager, HMD Global West, East, and Central Africa says:
As a company, our belief is that a phone should be built on the basis of security, reliability, and dependability from the moment it is devised. Since launching our first Nokia smartphone, we have continued to champion this mindset throughout the portfolio and across price points. With our pure promise for Android smartphones, we give our fans the option to create their own Android journey. Regular operating system updates and up-to-date device security, across the portfolio, translate into smartphones our fans can trust every day.

Sponsored Content

