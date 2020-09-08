HMD Global delivers Regular Software & Security Updates for Nokia Smartphone Users

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, brings one of the most secure Android experiences to the mobile market by delivering regular software and security updates to ensure peace of mind for Nokia smartphone customers.

Nokia smartphones lead in software and security updates against other major Android brands with 94% of the portfolio updated to the latest Android version within a year of release. Additionally, with up to two years of free OS upgrades, Nokia smartphones provide access to the latest innovations for longer.

Being one of the only smartphone manufacturers to bring the benefits of regular software updates across price points, HMD Global stays true to its promise to provide a premium experience to all. The latest version of Android 10 is already available across the majority of the Nokia smartphone range.

With Nokia smartphones, customers get a pure, secure, and up-to-date Android experience, ensuring there is no bloatware for added peace of mind. Research by F-Secure Consulting reviewing flagship smartphones found that pre-loaded applications in handsets with custom Android skins can create flaws and gaps that can be taken advantage of for malicious intent.

In July 2020, HMD Global reaffirmed its commitment to mobile, enterprise, and cybersecurity through the creation of the Centre of Excellence in Tampere, Finland. The research and development hub is exploring new ways of delivering technology such as remote device locking, enterprise mobility management, mobile device software security, secure network communication, and black-box testing.

Joseph Umunakwe, General Manager, HMD Global West, East, and Central Africa says:

“As a company, our belief is that a phone should be built on the basis of security, reliability, and dependability from the moment it is devised. Since launching our first Nokia smartphone, we have continued to champion this mindset throughout the portfolio and across price points. With our pure promise for Android smartphones, we give our fans the option to create their own Android journey. Regular operating system updates and up-to-date device security, across the portfolio, translate into smartphones our fans can trust every day.”

